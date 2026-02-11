North West Legislature resumes investigation into Naledi Mayor, 13 to 14 Feb

The North West Provincial Legislature (NWPL) wishes to remind members of the media and the public that the Ad Hoc Committee established to investigate allegations of interference against Member(s) of the Legislature by the Mayor of Naledi Local Municipality, Cllr Clifton J Groep, will resume its public hearings on Friday, 13 February and Saturday, 14 February 2026.

The third round of hearings will take place at the Sun City Convention Centre, commencing at 08h00 on both days.

North West Premier, Hon Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi, is scheduled to continue his engagement with the Ad Hoc Committee at the resumption of the hearings.

Members of the media are invited to cover the proceedings, subject to the Legislature’s standard accreditation and access protocols. Members of the public are advised that the hearings will be streamed live on the North West Provincial Legislature’s official Facebook account.

Further updates will be communicated as the proceedings unfold.

For media enquiries, contact:

Vuyisile Ngesi

Manager: Communications, Library and Registry Services

Cell: 072 588 2796

E-mail: vuyisilen@nwpl.org.za

#GovZAUpdates