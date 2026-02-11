SALGA delegation attends State of the Nation Address, 12 Feb

A delegation of the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) will on Thursday, 12 February 2026 attend the State of the Nation Address (SoNA) in Parliament where President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to outline government’s Programme of Action for 2026.

The SALGA delegation to SoNA 2026, will be led by the SALGA Presidency supported by Working Group chairpersons, a National Council of Provinces representative, and the SALGA CEO.

SALGA President Cllr Bheke Stofile has reiterated that the SoNA needs to go beyond diagnosis and deliver a clear roadmap for implementation, including funding commitments for the programme to be outlined, emphasising that local government stands ready to partner with national and provincial counterparts to turn policy into progress.

SoNA-related interview requests can be made through the following officials via WhatsApp:

Mr. Motalatale Modiba

Cell: 072 515 3022

Ms. Tebogo Mosala

Cell: 084 666 7699

