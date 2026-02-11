Elastomeric Infusion Pumps Market to Reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2036 on Outpatient Care Growth

Future Market Insights projects 7.9% CAGR through 2036, driven by pain management, chemotherapy, and home-based infusion demand

The global elastomeric infusion pumps market is projected to grow from USD 1,467.6 million in 2026 to USD 3,139.3 million by 2036, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%, according to new analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The study evaluates historical utilization trends, therapy-specific infusion demand, product penetration rates, and country-level adoption patterns to model growth over the forecast period.

Elastomeric infusion pumps are non-electronic, mechanically driven drug delivery systems that use elastomeric pressure to provide controlled, continuous medication flow. These devices are widely used in pain management, chemotherapy, antibiotic and antiviral therapy, and anesthesia, particularly in ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, clinics, and home care settings.

Decentralization of Care Reshaping Infusion Therapy Delivery

FMI identifies the decentralization of healthcare delivery as a primary driver of long-term market expansion. Healthcare systems globally are shifting infusion therapy from inpatient hospital environments to outpatient and home-based care settings in an effort to reduce costs, shorten hospital stays, and improve patient mobility.

Elastomeric infusion pumps are increasingly favored in these decentralized models because they:

Operate without electricity or complex programming

Require minimal technical training

Reduce electronic failure risks

Support disposable, infection-control–aligned workflows

Hospitals and ambulatory providers are adopting these devices as practical alternatives to electronic infusion pumps for low- to moderate-risk therapies.

Market Size and Growth Outlook

According to FMI’s proprietary forecasting model:

2026 Market Value: USD 1,467.6 million

2036 Market Value: USD 3,139.3 million

CAGR (2026–2036): 7.9%

Market sizing incorporates pump utilization by therapy area, replacement frequency, ambulatory surgery growth, home-care expansion, and regulatory acceptance across more than 40 countries.

The United States currently holds the largest global share, supported by high surgical volumes, strong outpatient infusion adoption, and established reimbursement structures for disposable infusion technologies.

Continuous Rate Pumps Lead Product Demand

By product type, continuous rate elastomeric infusion pumps account for 71.7% of total demand, according to FMI. These systems dominate due to their ability to deliver consistent medication flow without electronic controls, making them well suited for post-operative pain management, chemotherapy, and antibiotic therapy.

Their simplicity reduces the risk of programming errors, while compatibility with single-use treatment models supports infection control protocols increasingly emphasized across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific healthcare systems.

Variable rate pumps represent the remaining segment, offering flexibility in clinical protocols requiring adjustable flow settings.

Pain Management Remains Core Application Segment

Pain management is the largest application area, accounting for 45.1% of overall elastomeric pump utilization. Demand is supported by:

Post-operative pain control

Orthopedic rehabilitation

Chronic pain management

Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) protocols

Continuous analgesic infusion through elastomeric systems enables stable plasma drug concentrations while reducing reliance on intermittent dosing and opioid-heavy regimens.

In November 2024, Avanos Medical confirmed that its ON-Q elastomeric and ambIT disposable infusion systems qualified under the NOPAIN Act following CMS’s final 2025 Medicare OPPS and ASC payment rule. Beginning January 1, 2025, qualifying systems receive separate Medicare reimbursement in hospital outpatient departments and ambulatory surgical centers.

Michael Greiner, interim CEO of Avanos Medical, stated:

“The inclusion of ON-Q and ambIT pumps under the NOPAIN Act is a testament to the devices' effectiveness in reducing opioid use after surgery.”

Regional Growth Dynamics

China and India are emerging as high-growth markets due to expanding oncology infrastructure, increasing chemotherapy procedures, and adoption of cost-effective outpatient drug delivery solutions. Germany and the United Kingdom are advancing community-based infusion programs aligned with value-based care frameworks. Japan’s growth is supported by demographic aging and long-term infusion demand.

Regulatory Environment Supporting Mechanical Systems

Regulatory bodies globally are emphasizing patient safety, dosing accuracy, and device reliability. Guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, European Medicines Agency, ISO standards for non-electically driven portable infusion devices, and WHO technical specifications for chemotherapy and pain management infusion systems reinforce demand for mechanically driven, standardized devices.

Disposable elastomeric pumps align with infection control priorities and risk-management protocols, influencing hospital procurement decisions.

Competitive Landscape Focused on Reliability and Application Alignment

Market competition is shifting toward therapy-specific reliability, flow-rate accuracy, elastomer durability, and ambulatory compatibility. Leading companies include:

Baxter

B. Braun Medical Inc.

Vygon SAS

Ambu Inc.

Nipro Europe Group Companies

Leventon S.A.U.

Avanos Medical, Inc.

Daiken Iki Corporation

Manufacturers are positioning elastomeric pumps not merely as commodity devices but as application-based infusion solutions tailored to oncology, pain management, and long-term antimicrobial therapy.

Recent developments include Spirit Medical’s December 2025 introduction of MedFuser®, a next-generation elastomeric pump developed in collaboration with UK pain specialists, and a definitive merger agreement announced in August 2025 between AleraCare and PURE Healthcare to expand infusion and specialty pharmacy services across the United States.

Outlook Through 2036

FMI concludes that elastomeric infusion pumps will remain integral to the evolving infusion therapy landscape as healthcare systems continue shifting toward ambulatory and home-based models. Sustained growth is expected across hospital, ambulatory surgical center, and home-care channels, supported by regulatory alignment, infection control priorities, and expanding oncology and pain management protocols.

With decentralized care intensifying globally, elastomeric infusion pumps are positioned as a core component of reliable, portable, and non-electronic drug delivery infrastructure through 2036.

