Daniel Ashley co. Redefines Modern Luxury at an Exclusive New York City Showcase

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daniel Ashley co., the members-only luxury brand, will ignite New York fashion week, unveiling a powerful new chapter in contemporary design.

On February 14, 2026, at the EPN Fashion week show at New York City’s iconic Leman Ballroom, Daniel Ashley co. will debut its SERIES II (Overshirt), the World’s Finest Sunglasses, and its highly anticipated Jon Pagels Women’s collaboration (Cape) — each piece representing the brand’s relentless pursuit of excellence and boundary-breaking design.

Daniel Ashley co. is a members-only lifestyle brand uniting ultra-luxury fashion, rare textiles, and curated experiences.

EXCLUSIVITY

Daniel Ashley creations are designed for those who recognize true distinction. Every piece is produced in strictly limited quantities and reserved exclusively for members. Membership is granted only to individuals who demand the highest standards of quality and refinement.

LUXURY

True luxury transcends precious materials. It is defined by collaboration with master artisans whose expertise shapes every detail. Every Daniel Ashley co. creation is shaped by global, multi-generational artisans who redefine modern luxury through exclusivity and meticulous craftsmanship.

INNOVATION

Daniel Ashley co.’s Innovation Pieces represent the pinnacle of craftsmanship—limited-production designs crafted from the world’s finest textiles, metals, and marble. Each collection challenges conventions across fashion, lifestyle, and art, embodying the brand’s mission to set new world records in design and artistry.

TEXTILES

Daniel Ashley co. sources and produces some of the rarest textiles on earth, from Qiviuk in the Arctic Circle and Cervelt in the plains of New Zealand, to the royal Vicuña in Peru which produces the finest wool in the world. Daniel Ashley co. innovates not only in product design, but in the very fibers that compose them.

This exclusive New York City showcase marks a defining moment for Daniel Ashley co.—a celebration of imagination, innovation, and the future of luxury fashion.

EPN New York Fashion Week shows are considered the most prestigious fashion events during NYFW in New York City. Founders, Maggie Delany and her husband, Hubert Delany founded EPN New York Fashion Week with the goal of providing designers a unique opportunity to feature their collections to an elite group of international fashion influencers, buyers and entrepreneurs. EPN NYFW shows are highly regarded as the most fascinating and elegant shows in NYC, incorporating live Entertainment with a dash of glamour. EPN’s shows are held at the most elegant and unique venues in NYC. Participating designers are also featured in EPN Spotlight Magazine: www.epnofny.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.