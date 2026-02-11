Food Safety Testing Market CAGR Driven by Technological Innovations, Reaching Billion Revenue by 2030

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Food Safety Testing Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

It will grow from $27.83 billion in 2025 to $30.74 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food safety testing market has become increasingly important as concerns over food quality and contamination rise worldwide. Monitoring and ensuring food safety are critical steps in the food supply chain, which is driving substantial growth and innovation within this sector. Below is a detailed overview of the market’s size, growth drivers, key regions, and future prospects.

Market Size and Growth Expectations in the Food Safety Testing Market

The food safety testing market growth has experienced significant expansion in recent years. It is projected to increase from $27.83 billion in 2025 to $30.74 billion in 2026, reflecting a strong compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. This growth during the historic period is largely attributed to factors such as stricter food safety regulations, the rise in global food trade, a higher incidence of foodborne illnesses, expanded processed food production, and the wider adoption of laboratory-based testing techniques.

Download a free sample of the food safety testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6620&type=smp

Looking ahead, the market is set to continue its rapid growth trajectory, reaching an estimated $46.4 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 10.8%. Key contributors to this forecast include increased investment in advanced diagnostic tools, growing demand for real-time food safety analysis, expanded regulatory compliance needs, greater use of automated testing solutions, and heightened focus on supply chain transparency. Emerging trends during this period are expected to emphasize rapid testing methods, enhanced pathogen detection, molecular and DNA-based technologies, portable on-site testing kits, and comprehensive food traceability systems.

Understanding the Role of Food Safety Testing

Food safety testing encompasses scientific methods used to manage, assess, and verify the quality and safety of food products to confirm they are safe for consumption. Positioned as the final checkpoint in the food production process, these tests are essential for detecting and eliminating physical, chemical, and biological hazards that could pose health risks to consumers. By ensuring food safety, these procedures help protect public health and maintain consumer confidence in food supply chains.

View the full food safety testing market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-safety-testing-global-market-report

Key Drivers Behind the Food Safety Testing Market’s Expansion

One of the most influential factors propelling the food safety testing market is the rising consumer demand for healthy food options. Nutrient-rich and health-promoting foods are increasingly sought after as people become more conscious of their dietary habits and overall well-being. Food safety testing plays a crucial role in verifying that these products are free from contaminants that could threaten human health.

For example, in 2024, the Good Food Institute (GFI), a US-based nonprofit, reported that global retail sales of plant-based meat and seafood products (excluding tofu and tempeh) rose from $5.9 billion in 2023 to $6.1 billion in 2024. This surge illustrates the growing preference for healthier food alternatives, which in turn drives demand for rigorous testing and quality assurance within the food industry.

Leading Regions in the Food Safety Testing Market

North America stood as the dominant region in the food safety testing market in 2025, holding the largest market share. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region throughout the upcoming years, fueled by expanding food manufacturing sectors and increasing regulatory standards. The market report also considers other important regions including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a comprehensive global perspective on market dynamics.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Food Safety Testing Market 2026, By The Business Research Company

Food Pathogen Safety Testing Equipment And Supplies Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-pathogen-safety-testing-equipment-and-supplies-global-market-report

Food Pathogen Testing Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-pathogen-testing-global-market-report

Food Authenticity Testing Global Market Report 2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/food-authenticity-testing-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.