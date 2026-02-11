Study Connect launches healthcare user research platform to speed up product validation and market insights

Study Connect helps companies run focused user studies, so teams can validate product direction, workflow fit, and value stories before making expensive bets.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Study Connect today announced during WHX in Dubai the launch of its user research and product validation platform for healthcare and life sciences teams. The platform helps companies run focused studies with clinicians, patients, caregivers, and other decision-makers, so teams can validate product direction, workflow fit, and value stories before making expensive bets.

The company's announcement follows its time at Antler Japan(JPN5), where founders join an intensive residency that compresses months of work into weeks and moves them from early idea to an investable company faster. During the residency, the team developed the base advisory platform, which has enabled the recent move into an AI-Powered User Research company.

Study Connect is built for a familiar problem in healthcare: product decisions are often made with partial information, while the cost of being wrong is unusually high. A device that looks great on paper can fail in the clinic because the workflow is clumsy, training is too heavy, or the value story does not hold up under real-world constraints. In many cases, the issue is not effort or intent; it is access. Getting the right mix of people, the right questions, and the right structure in place quickly is hard, especially across specialties and markets.

Study Connect’s platform combines recruitment, study design support, session management, and reporting to deliver fast, medical-grade user research. The goal is simple: help teams reduce risk early, align internal stakeholders faster, and move into evidence building with clearer priorities. They have already supported teams with go-to-market strategies in the US and Europe, plus enabled product managers formulate feature prioritisation.

“Healthcare teams do not need more opinions; they need signal,” said Matthew Mac, CEO and President of Study Connect. “We built Study Connect to make high-quality product validation easier to run, easier to repeat, and easier to trust. Antler Japan was a forcing function for focus. The residency pushes you to pressure test assumptions quickly, build with urgency, and leave with something real that customers will pay for.” ￼

Study Connect is already revenue-generating with earlier projects, working with healthcare and life sciences teams on paid research engagements while scaling the platform. The company's early work has centered on user research that is tightly linked to product and commercial decisions, including concept testing, usability and workflow validation, message testing, and pre-launch readiness work. The company is also building partnerships across research operations, design, and voice-enabled workflows to help teams run studies more efficiently and manage insights at scale.

“Speed matters, but only if the output is usable,” said Aditi Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of Study Connect. “We focused on the parts that make research operationally painful: getting the right participants, keeping studies structured, capturing what matters, and turning it into clear actions for product and go-to-market teams.”

Study Connect’s launch comes at a time when healthcare teams are under pressure to do more with less. Product cycles are shrinking, expectations for evidence are rising, and buyers are increasingly sensitive to workflow burden and measurable outcomes. In that environment, teams that can validate early and course correct quickly have an advantage.

The company plans to begin a seed round in March 2026 to accelerate growth across product development, research operations, and partnerships. The funding will support deeper platform capabilities, expanded coverage across clinical areas and geographies, and faster delivery for customers who need high-quality research without long lead times.

Study Connect is a healthcare user research and product validation platform that helps life sciences and healthcare teams test concepts, workflows, usability, and value stories with the people who use, buy, recommend, and approve products. Study Connect supports fast, structured studies and turns findings into practical decisions that reduce risk and improve readiness for scale.

Matthew Mace

CEO and President, Study Connect Inc.

Matthew@studyconnect.world

