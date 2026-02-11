M2MMA Appoints Dr. Kyle Daigle to Advisory Board, Strengthening AI-Driven Athlete Safety and Governance

M2MMA Inc. (OTCBB:RLAB)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- M2MMA Inc. today announced the appointment of Dr. Kyle Daigle, co-founder of NeuroSolution Center, to the M2MMA Advisory Board. This appointment reinforces M2MMA’s execution-focused strategy to deliver smarter, safer combat sports through AI-driven technology and modern competition governance.

Dr. Kyle Daigle, DC, FIBFN-CND, is a co-founder of NeuroSolution Center and is recognized for his work in functional neurology, specifically regarding sport-related neurological stress and performance-oriented monitoring. His expertise centers on applying objective assessment methodologies and longitudinal tracking to support clearer decision-making in high-impact sporting environments.

A published author and international speaker, Dr. Daigle has worked extensively with athletes who have been exposed to repetitive neurological load. He emphasizes translating complex neurological data into frameworks that support recovery protocols and informed risk management. His background aligns closely with M2MMA’s mission to better protect athletes by advancing measurable neurological intelligence and replacing subjective-based decisions with data-informed oversight in combat sports.

Dr. Daigle’s advisory role builds on foundations already being developed by M2MMA, supported by a growing ecosystem of experts across neurology, data science, and AI architecture. His contribution is immediately integrative, refining current frameworks to ensure neurological data is scalable across the M2MMA ecosystem.

This announcement follows M2MMA’s January 12, 2026, disclosure of its strategic partnership with NeuroSolution Center. Together, these initiatives form a coordinated approach designed to convert raw athlete data into structured intelligence under defined governance controls.

M2MMA is building a system that continuously measures and contextualizes neurological status, rather than relying on subjective judgment alone. As these frameworks progress, athlete monitoring data is being integrated into the M2Chain platform. Here, verified performance and exposure datasets are structured for AI-driven predictive risk analysis. This enables longitudinal trend review, allowing authorized stakeholders to assess safety signals and recovery trajectories with greater transparency across events and jurisdictions.

“Nothing we are doing is dependent on a single expert or technology,” said Jeff Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of M2MMA. “We are deliberately assembling the right people to build a system that can execute. By connecting verified athlete data into M2Chain, we are creating the infrastructure required for risk insight and modern governance. Dr. Daigle strengthens that structure by contributing neurological performance insight that aligns with the foundations already in place.”

“As combat sports evolve, the question is no longer whether data exists, but whether it is structured to direct protocols and enhance safety,” said Dr. Kyle Daigle. “I am excited to work with the executive team and this world-class advisory board to build an ecosystem where neurological information is measured over time and interpreted responsibly. My focus is on reinforcing this foundation to ensure the intelligence generated is meaningful and actionable.”

Under the NeuroSolution Center partnership and related advisory contributions, M2MMA is advancing structured neurological baselines and AI-assisted trend analysis. Clinical diagnosis and treatment remain the responsibility of licensed medical facilities, while M2MMA’s role focuses on intelligence and system-level integration.

About NeuroSolution Center

NeuroSolution Center is a Dubai-based organization specializing in neurological diagnostics and performance intelligence. It focuses on functional brain evaluation and data-informed neurological frameworks, emphasizing objective measurement and longitudinal monitoring.

About M2MMA Inc.

M2MMA Inc. (OTC: RLAB) is an integrated combat sports and performance company that merges advanced AI-technology with medical and safety innovation. Through athlete protection systems, concussion protocols, performance analytics, AI-driven production, and blockchain-secured data, M2MMA is building a more innovative ecosystem that safeguards athletes and strengthens global combat sports.

The company’s platform unifies real-time analytics and athlete care into a single intelligent network. Artificial intelligence transforms longitudinal and live fight data into predictive safety and performance insights, while blockchain technology ensures transparent, verifiable records. Guided by a leadership team grounded in data science and decentralized systems, M2MMA is shaping a future in which combat sports are smarter, safer, more accountable, and commercially stronger.

M2MMA Inc. trades on the OTC Bulletin Board under the ticker RLAB and is majority-owned by M2Bio Sciences (OTC: MRES). Together, they are advancing strategic initiatives to expand regulatory visibility, investor access, and long-term growth.



