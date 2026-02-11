Fast Food Market Expands with More Restaurants and AI Voice Ordering, CAGR Through 2030

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fast food industry has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by changing consumer habits and expanding urban lifestyles. Looking ahead, this market is set to continue its upward trajectory, influenced by emerging trends and evolving preferences. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and the factors shaping its future.

Fast Food Market Size and Projected Growth from 2025 to 2030

The fast food market growth has shown robust expansion, with a value expected to rise from $658.85 billion in 2025 to $696.58 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. This growth during the historical period has been supported by increasing urbanization, a growing consumer preference for convenient dining options, the proliferation of quick-service restaurant chains, higher disposable incomes, and the standardization of fast food processes.

Looking forward, the market is anticipated to reach $868.19 billion by 2030, maintaining the same CAGR of 5.7%. Factors driving growth over the forecast period include a surge in demand for plant-based fast food alternatives, greater investments in automation and robotics, expansion of app-based food delivery services, enhanced nutritional transparency, and increased use of data analytics to engage customers. Other notable trends during this time involve wider adoption of digital ordering platforms, a growing need for healthier fast food choices, emphasis on sustainable packaging solutions, broader delivery and takeaway services, as well as more personalized menu options.

Understanding the Fast Food Category

Fast food is defined by meals that are prepared and served quickly, often designed to be low-cost and highly convenient. These foods are typically known for standardized recipes, swift service, and consumption on the go, making them a popular choice for busy consumers.

Plant-Based Proteins as a Key Growth Driver in the Fast Food Market

One of the main forces propelling the fast food sector is the rising consumer demand for plant-based proteins. These proteins come from sources like legumes, grains, nuts, seeds, and vegetables, offering a sustainable and health-conscious alternative to animal-derived proteins. This shift is fueled by growing awareness of health benefits, concerns about environmental impact, ethical considerations related to animal welfare, and the increasing popularity of vegan and flexitarian lifestyles. Fast food chains are responding by expanding their plant-based menu options, including items like veggie burgers and nuggets, to meet the needs of health-focused customers.

The Impact of Plant-Based Trends on Market Expansion

For example, in November 2025, the Good Food Institute, a US-based nonprofit, reported that global retail sales of plant-based products—including meat, seafood, milk, yogurt, ice cream, and cheese—increased by 5% in 2024, reaching $28.6 billion. This data highlights how the growing demand for plant-based alternatives is a major contributor to the fast food market’s ongoing growth.

Regional Market Leaders and Growth Outlook

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the fast food market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. The comprehensive market report covers various regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, providing a broad perspective on global market dynamics.

