The egg protein powder market is projected to reach US$ billion by 2030, driven by rising health and fitness awareness

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The demand for egg protein powder market has been steadily rising as more people become conscious of their nutritional intake and seek convenient sources of high-quality protein. This market is witnessing significant expansion driven by various factors, including advancements in production technologies and growing interest in health and fitness. Let's explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping the future of the egg protein powder industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth Trajectory of the Egg Protein Powder Market

The egg protein powder market growth has experienced substantial growth recently and is expected to continue on this upward path. Market value is projected to increase from $5.18 billion in 2025 to $5.55 billion in 2026, demonstrating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. This growth during the historical period can largely be credited to a rising awareness of protein-rich diets, increased consumption of sports nutrition products, expansion in the egg processing sector, greater use of functional food ingredients, and the availability of advanced spray-drying technologies.

Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $7.45 billion by 2030, with an accelerated CAGR of 7.6%. Factors expected to drive this expansion include the rising demand for alternative animal protein sources, broader adoption of egg protein powder in medical and elderly nutrition, growth in clean-label supplements, a stronger focus on nutrition for muscle recovery, and continuous innovation in protein processing methods. Notable trends likely to influence the market include increased demand for lactose-free protein options, growing applications in sports and clinical nutrition, use in high-protein bakery products, wider acceptance of clean-label ingredients, and enhanced attention to functional protein quality.

What Egg Protein Powder Is and Its Nutritional Benefits

Egg protein powder is derived from pasteurized isolated egg protein, known for its high biological value. It is rich in essential vitamins and minerals, making it a nutritious choice among protein powders. The powder is natural and unflavored, though it has a somewhat strong taste. Its appeal lies mainly in being lactose-free and having very low carbohydrate and fat content, which makes it suitable for a variety of dietary preferences and restrictions.

Health and Fitness Awareness as a Crucial Market Driver for Egg Protein Powder

One of the primary catalysts propelling the egg protein powder market is the growing emphasis on health and fitness among consumers. Maintaining physical well-being and fitness has become a priority for many, especially athletes and fitness enthusiasts who require increased protein intake to support muscle development and recovery. Egg protein powder offers a convenient, high-quality protein source that aligns well with these needs.

For instance, data from Sport England released in April 2024 highlights that, between November 2022 and 2023, 63.4% of the population (29.5 million people) engaged in at least 150 minutes of physical activity weekly, while 25.7% (11.9 million) performed less than 30 minutes on average. This growing engagement in physical activity underscores the rising demand for nutrition products like egg protein powder, which supports active lifestyles.

Egg Protein Powder Market: Regional Landscape and Key Markets

In terms of regional market share, Asia-Pacific stood as the largest market for egg protein powder in 2025. The broader market analysis encompasses multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa, offering a comprehensive view of global demand and growth patterns.

