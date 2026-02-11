New Zealand’s Data Center Market Enters an Infrastructure-Led Growth Phase as AI Adoption Reaches 87% | Arizton

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence

New Zealand consists of around 34 operational colocation data centers, of which around 17 facilities are in Auckland.

Auckland and Wellington ranked 25th and 30th in the IMD Smart City Index 2025” — Jacob Senior Consultant

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New Zealand is emerging as a strategic data center hub in the Asia-Pacific region, supported by rising digital demand and sustained investments from both local and global data center operators. Development activity is expanding across multiple locations, including Auckland, Christchurch, Invercargill, Hamilton, Palmerston, Wellington, and other key cities, reflecting a geographically diversified growth pattern. According to recent research by Arizton, the New Zealand data center market was valued at USD 1.58 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 8.97% during the forecast period, driven by accelerating digitalization and infrastructure investments.

Report Summary:

MARKET SIZE (INVESTMENT): USD 2.64 Billion (2031)

MARKET SIZE (AREA): 348 Thousand Sq. feet (2031)

MARKET SIZE (POWER CAPACITY): 87 MW (2031)

CAGR - INVESTMENT (2025-2031): 8.97%

COLOCATION MARKET SIZE (REVENUE): USD 498 Million (2031)

HISTORIC YEAR: 2022-2024

BASE YEAR: 2025

FORECAST YEAR: 2026-2031

87% AI Adoption Signals a Structural Shift in New Zealand’s Data Center Market

Artificial intelligence is emerging as a core growth engine of the New Zealand data center market, driving a sharp rise in digital infrastructure investments. Nearly 87% of enterprises across key industries in New Zealand actively rely on AI to enhance productivity, optimize operations, and support data-intensive workloads. This accelerating enterprise adoption is being reinforced by strong policy momentum. In July 2025, the New Zealand government launched its first National Artificial Intelligence Strategy, signaling a long-term commitment to scaling AI capabilities across both public and private sectors. The initiative is designed to strengthen the national AI ecosystem, improve operational efficiency, and attract domestic and foreign investment, positioning New Zealand as a competitive hub for AI-driven data center development in the Asia-Pacific region.

Digital Saturation in New Zealand Is Creating Structural Demand for Data Center Infrastructure

New Zealand is experiencing rapid digital transformation, driven by a highly connected population. As of January 2025, nearly five million people were active internet users, translating to an internet penetration rate of 96.2%, while 4.14 million individuals, around 79.1% of the population, were active social media users. This strong digital foundation is accelerating the adoption of cloud computing, artificial intelligence, fintech, e-commerce, and data-driven services, driving a sharp increase in data generation and storage requirements. Consequently, demand for secure, scalable, and low-latency data center infrastructure is rising across the country, further supported by government initiatives such as the Digital Strategy for Aotearoa and the Cloud First Policy, which continue to accelerate digital adoption across both public and private sectors.

Smart City Momentum Is Accelerating Edge Data Center Demand in New Zealand

New Zealand is making steady progress in smart city development, with Auckland and Wellington ranked 25th and 30th in the IMD Smart City Index 2025. The growing deployment of smart infrastructure, digital public services, and connected urban systems is increasing the need for real-time data processing and low-latency connectivity. This shift is driving demand for edge data centers across multiple locations, enabling faster data handling closer to end users and strengthening the role of distributed data center infrastructure in New Zealand’s digital ecosystem.

Auckland’s Infrastructure Density Is Defining New Zealand’s Data Center Geography

Auckland is the leading data center hub in New Zealand, supported by strong fiber-optic connectivity, a mature digital economy, and business-friendly policies that encourage digital innovation. In 2025, the city attracted data center investments from major operators such as DCI Data Centers, T4 NZ Data Centres, NEXTDC, CDC, and Spark New Zealand, with around nine new facilities under development. Beyond Auckland, growing digitalization is driving rising data center demand across Christchurch, Hamilton, Wellington, and other regional cities, which together hosted around 17 operational data centers as of September 2025.

To access the complete data tables and in-depth insights, click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/new-zealand-data-center-market

The New Zealand Data Center Market Report Includes Size in Terms of

• IT Infrastructure: Servers, Storage Systems, and Network Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure: UPS Systems, Generators, Transfer Switches & Switchgears, PDUs, and Other Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure: Cooling Systems, Rack Cabinets, and Other Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems: CRAC & CRAH Units, Chiller Units, Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers, and Other Cooling Units

• General Construction: Core & Shell Development, Installation & Commissioning Services, Engineering & Building Design, Fire Detection & Suppression Systems, Physical Security, and Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

• Tier Standard: Tier I & Tier II, Tier III, and Tier IV

• Geography: Auckland and Other Cities

Vendor Landscape

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

• How big is the New Zealand data center market?

• How much MW of power capacity will be added across New Zealand during 2026-2031?

• Which all geographies are included in New Zealand data center market report?

• What factors are driving the New Zealand data center market?

About Us:

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth.

