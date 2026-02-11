The Laundry Detergent Market is projected to grow to USD 87.51 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.9%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Laundry Detergent Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

The Business Research Company’s Laundry Detergent Global Market Report 2026 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The laundry detergent market has been experiencing consistent growth, driven by changing consumer habits and expanding retail channels. As the demand for effective and convenient cleaning solutions rises, the market is set to continue its upward trajectory in the coming years. Below is a detailed examination of the market size, growth drivers, leading regions, and key trends shaping the laundry detergent industry.

Projected Market Size and Growth of the Laundry Detergent Market by 2026

The laundry detergent market has steadily expanded over recent years. It is projected to increase from $68.85 billion in 2025 to $72.29 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%. This growth during the historical period has been fueled by factors such as the rise in urban households, heightened hygiene awareness, broader retail distribution networks, availability of mass-market detergent options, and increased penetration of washing machines.

Anticipated Expansion and Trends in the Laundry Detergent Market Through 2030

Looking ahead, the laundry detergent market is expected to maintain steady growth, reaching $87.51 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.9%. The forecasted growth is supported by rising consumer interest in sustainable laundry products, the increasing use of automatic washing machines, a surge in online detergent sales, innovation in bio-based ingredients, and a growing preference for premium detergent offerings. Important trends poised to influence the market include greater adoption of concentrated detergents, rising demand for eco-friendly formulas, expansion of detergent pods and tablets, enhanced use of enzyme-based detergents, and a focus on solutions designed for low-temperature washing.

Understanding Laundry Detergent and Its Purpose

Laundry detergent is a specially formulated cleaning product used to wash clothes and textiles. Its main function is to eliminate dirt, stains, sweat, and odors from fabrics, ensuring they come out clean and fresh. Detergents are available in various forms such as liquids, powders, and pods. Typically, they contain a blend of surfactants, enzymes, and other active ingredients that work together during the wash cycle to break down and lift away grime effectively.

The Role of E-Commerce in Driving Laundry Detergent Market Growth

The rapid rise of e-commerce is poised to significantly boost the laundry detergent market going forward. E-commerce involves buying and selling products and services online, encompassing digital payments and seamless transactions between businesses and consumers. This growth is mainly due to the convenience e-commerce offers—easy product access, home delivery, and the ability to shop anytime from anywhere. Laundry detergent brands benefit from e-commerce through wider product selections, personalized recommendations, and smooth home delivery options, enhancing the overall shopping experience. For example, in February 2025, the United States Census Bureau reported that total U.S. e-commerce sales reached $1,192.6 billion in 2024, an 8.1% increase over 2023, demonstrating the growing influence of online retail channels on this market.

Asia-Pacific Positioned as the Leading Region in Laundry Detergent Market by 2026

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the position as the largest regional market for laundry detergent. The market report covers key geographic areas including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the global market landscape.

