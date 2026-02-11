UK Sponsor Licence Compliance in 2026: What Employers Need After Record Revocations

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The UK Home Office revoked 1,948 sponsor licences between July 2024 and June 2025. This is more than double the previous year. The message is clear: compliance scrutiny has tightened, and employers who treat their sponsor duties as an annual box-ticking exercise are increasingly vulnerable."For HR directors and compliance teams, this isn't background noise anymore. Sponsor licence management is now a board-level risk, and the question isn't whether your organisation will face an audit — it's whether your records will hold up when it happens".The compliance controls that actually matter Sponsor licence compliance doesn't require complicated systems. It requires consistent HR practice across five specific areas.Right to work checks — before employment startsEvery sponsored worker needs a valid Certificate of Sponsorship before they begin work. UKVI expects to see the original right to work documentation, a copy of the CoS, and confirmation that the check happened before the employment start date. Missing this creates an immediate compliance breach.HR files that prove ongoing sponsorshipEach sponsored worker's file needs: employment contract, job description, salary evidence, attendance records, and copies of any changes reported to the Home Office. Files get tested during audits by comparing what you reported against what actually happened. If the job description says "software developer" but the employee has been doing graphic design for six months, that mismatch gets flagged.Salary evidence that matches the jobSponsored workers must be paid at least the going rate for their occupation code. Payslips and P60s need to confirm this consistently. UKVI checks whether the salary remained compliant throughout employment, and any unexplained reduction triggers questions.Reportable events — logged within 10 working daysChanges in a sponsored worker's circumstances must be reported to UKVI within 10 working days. This includes: absence from work for more than 10 consecutive days, changes to job title or duties, changes to salary, changes to work location, and resignation or dismissal. The 10-day clock starts from when the change happens, not when HR finds out about it. Delayed reporting is one of the most common compliance failures immigration specialists at A Y & J Solicitors see during pre-audit reviews.Monthly compliance checks — not annual panic responsesThe employers who avoid compliance problems run internal checks every month: review changes in the past 30 days, confirm reportable events were logged, verify HR files are current, and check that no sponsored workers are approaching absence thresholds. This takes an hour and prevents the situation where an audit letter arrives and the compliance team realises months of records are incomplete.The mistakes that repeatedly cause problemsIncomplete HR files remain the most common trigger for sponsor licence issues. An employee file that's missing a contract, an outdated job description, or gaps in attendance records gives UKVI reason to question whether the sponsorship was genuine in the first place.Job descriptions that don't match actual duties create another frequent problem. If the role was certified as a "marketing manager" but the employee spent most of their time doing administrative support work, that's a compliance breach — even if the employee performed well and the business was happy with the arrangement.Weak recruitment evidence also draws scrutiny. UKVI expects sponsors to demonstrate that the job was advertised appropriately and that the sponsored worker was the best candidate. Generic job ads, missing interview notes, or recruitment processes that look like they were designed around a specific person all raise red flags during audits.As immigration solicitors at A Y & J Solicitors put it: "Most sponsor licence issues do not start as fraud. They start as messy files, unclear HR ownership, and slow reporting. In 2026, employers need a simple compliance system that runs every month, not a panic response when a letter arrives."Audit readiness in practiceCompliance doesn't mean hiring additional staff or overhauling HR systems. It means treating sponsor duties like any other regulated activity: clear ownership, documented processes, and regular checks.The organisations that handle audits well can pull a complete file for any sponsored worker within 30 minutes. They know which events need reporting, they log them on time, and their records reflect what actually happened.Get your compliance framework audit readyA Y & J Solicitors offer a sponsor licence compliance audit — a detailed review of your HR records, reporting processes, and ongoing obligations designed to identify gaps before the Home Office does.This service is built around the specific compliance failures that trigger revocations and suspensions in 2026 , with practical recommendations that HR teams can implement immediately. Get in touch with A Y & J Solicitors to arrange a compliance review.

