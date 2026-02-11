Thailand to Host Asia’s Most Strategic Textile & Apparel Sourcing Exhibition

Guests of the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 Press Conference held in Bangkok Special Guests speaking to the media at the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 Press Conference View of the Press Conference held on 11th Feb 2026 at the Westin Grande Sukhumwit in Bangkok 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026, from 3-5 June 2026, at IMPACT Bangkok

The 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 & Global Sourcing Summit 2026 Set to Transform Global Supply Chains

We welcome the global textile & apparel community to Thailand this June, to a platform where Asia meets the world - and where Thailand stands at the forefront of a new era in global sourcing.” — S. S. Sarwar

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Press Conference was successfully held today, 11th February 2026, at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit, Bangkok, to officially announce CEMS-Global USA’s 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 (Textiles & Apparel) and the Global Sourcing Summit 2026, scheduled to take place from 3 – 5 June 2026 at the IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok. The Show is a part of CEMS-Global USA's Textile Series of Exhibitions held across three continents in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

The event welcomed a strong turnout of media representatives, distinguished guests from Thailand’s textile and apparel industry, and key international stakeholders. The Head Table was graced by esteemed industry leaders, including Mr. Suthee Kositwongsakul, Secretary General of the National Federation of Thai Textile Industries (NFTTI); Dr. Chanchai Sirikasemlert, Executive Director of the Thailand Textile Institute (THTI); Mr. Jumnong Nawasmittawong,. Duangdej Yuaikwarmdee, Director of the Thailand Convention & Exhibition Bureau (TCEB); and Mr. S. S. Sarwar, Group CEO of CEMS-Global USA and Asia-Pacific.

The global textile and apparel industry will converge in the heart of Asia as the 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 (Textiles & Apparel), and the Global Sourcing Summit 2026 take center stage from 3 - 5 June 2026 at the IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok - positioning Thailand as a powerful gateway for global sourcing, industry dialogue, and cross-border collaboration.

Organized as a comprehensive multi-country sourcing platform, Asia Sourcing 2026 integrates the 2nd Asian International Apparel Sourcing Show and the 2nd Asian International Yarn & Fabric Sourcing Show, bringing together leading manufacturers across the full textile and apparel value chain - from yarns and fabrics to finished apparel and accessories - under one roof.

Organizations as Strategic Partners are The International Apparel Federation (IAF) and ASEAN Federation of Textile Industries (AFTEX)

Supporting organizations are the National Federation of Thai Textile Industries (NFTTI), Thailand Textile Institute (THTI), and the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB)

These flagship platforms are being developed as the first truly global, multi-country textile and apparel sourcing marketplace ever organized in Thailand - with a clear strategic objective to elevate Asian and Thai manufacturers, Thai brands, and Thailand’s industrial capabilities onto the world stage.

With strong support from organizations, and global industry bodies, the initiatives aim to strengthen regional collaboration, promote ASEAN manufacturing excellence, and connect Asian supply chains with global buyers and policymakers.

The 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 is a part of CEMS-Global USA’s Textile Series of Exhibitions held across three continents in Bangladesh, Brazil, Morocco, Sri Lanka and Thailand.

A Strategic Marketplace for a Rapidly Changing Global Industry

As the global textile and apparel industry undergoes one of its most profound structural transformations, driven by supply-chain diversification, rising tariffs, shifting trade alliances, evolving trade corridors, nearshoring, and the acceleration of regional trade blocs - Asia has firmly emerged as the epicenter of global manufacturing and sourcing.

2nd Asia Sourcing 2026 is designed to respond to this transformation by creating a unified sourcing marketplace connecting Asian manufacturers with regional and international buyers seeking resilience, flexibility, and multi-country sourcing solutions.

The event will showcase the capabilities of textile and apparel producers from across the Asian Textile and Apparel manufacturing nations, enabling regional and global buyers to explore new partnerships, expand sourcing networks, and discover innovative products and technologies in one strategic destination.

The 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 is being positioned as a high-impact, pan-Asian B2B sourcing platform, connecting leading textile and apparel manufacturing nations of Asia with international buyers from South & Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, the Far East, and Australasia. Hosted in Bangkok, at the geographic and commercial crossroads of Asia - the platform is designed to establish Thailand as a preferred global hub for textile and apparel sourcing.

1st ever Global Sourcing Summit 2026: Where Industry Leaders Shape the Future

Running concurrently with the exhibition, the first ever Global Sourcing Summit 2026 will gather global federations, associations, policymakers, brands, sourcing executives, and industry thought leaders for high-level dialogue focused on the future of global manufacturing, trade collaboration, and sustainable growth.

The summit will provide a platform for strategic discussions on emerging sourcing corridors, technological transformation, and strengthening international cooperation - reinforcing Thailand’s role as a central meeting point for the global textile ecosystem. Bangkok - The Heart of Asia’s Sourcing Connectivity

Strategically located at the crossroads of Asia’s manufacturing landscape, Thailand offers unparalleled accessibility and infrastructure, making Bangkok an ideal hub for global buyers and industry stakeholders. The city’s connectivity and regional reach are expected to attract participants from across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and beyond, accelerating new trade relationships and cross-border partnerships. A One-Stop Global Platform Across the Textile Value Chain

This will be the first time Thailand hosts a global textile and apparel sourcing platform of this scale and international scope, reinforcing the country’s role not only as a manufacturing base - but as a strategic gateway for global sourcing into Asia.

2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 will feature:

• Leading Asian apparel manufacturers and exporters

• Yarn, fabric, trims, and accessories suppliers

• Textile technology and machinery innovators

• Networking forums, knowledge sessions, and business matchmaking opportunities

The event aims to serve as a comprehensive one-stop sourcing destination, helping global buyers access diverse manufacturing capabilities while supporting Asian producers in expanding into new international markets.

The 2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 & Global Sourcing Summit 2026 are purpose-built to:

• Position Thailand as a global hub for textile & apparel sourcing

• Showcase Thai manufacturers and Thai brands to international buyers, retailers, sourcing offices, and brands

• Bring together leading Asian manufacturing nations and global decision-makers under one roof

• Provide a high-level platform for policy dialogue, trade intelligence, and future-ready sourcing strategies

Driving Collaboration, Trade, and Industry Transformation

More than just an exhibition, the 2nd Asia Sourcing 2026 and the Global Sourcing Summit 2026 are envisioned as catalysts for collaboration and industry advancement - uniting stakeholders across the textile value chain to address evolving sourcing strategies, innovation, and long-term sustainability.

By bringing together manufacturers, buyers, associations, and policymakers, the twin platforms aim to foster new business opportunities, strengthen regional trade ties, and help shape the next chapter of global textile and apparel sourcing.

Event Details

2nd Asia Sourcing Show 2026 (Textiles & Apparel)

Global Sourcing Summit 2026

At IMPACT Exhibition & Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand

From 3–5 June 2026

Website: www.asia-sourcing.com

For further details, please do not hesitate to contact CEMS-Global USAs by WhatsApp at +1 212 – 914 7414 or by email at contact@cems-global.com

