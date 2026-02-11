Spokesperson of the Government of Timor-Leste

Ninth Constitutional Government

Press Release

Meeting of the Council of Ministers on February 11th 2026

The Council of Ministers met at the Government Palace in Dili and approved the draft Law Proposal presented by the Minister of Justice, Sérgio de Jesus Fernandes da Costa Hornai, to establish the Timor-Leste Bar Association (OATL – acronym in Portuguese) and to approve its statutes.

The purpose of this law is to establish the Timor-Leste Bar Association as a public professional association responsible for regulating access to and the practice of the legal profession, representing the profession, and defining the rules applicable to the organisation, functioning, and discipline of lawyers and trainee lawyers.

The initiative establishes the legal framework for the OATL, defining its powers, bodies, competencies, and operating mechanisms, as well as the principles governing the practice of the profession, thereby strengthening the organisation of the legal profession and consolidating the national justice system.

The law also approves the Legal Regime for Law Firms, which defines the conditions for the incorporation, organisation, and operation of these firms, with the aim of regulating the collective practice of law, promoting greater transparency, and ensuring compliance with professional and ethical rules.

Following a proposal by the Minister of Public Works, Samuel Marçal, the Council of Ministers authorised an expenditure of US$121.9 million to transfer funds from the General State Budget to EDTL, EP, under the “802 Electricity” programme, with a view to ensuring the public service of electricity supply.

Also at the proposal of the Minister of Public Works, Samuel Marçal, the Council of Ministers decided to authorise the expenditure and to open a procurement procedure for the construction of a drinking water supply system in Baucau, a structural project designed to ensure the regular and safe supply of water fit for human consumption to the population of that municipality.

The project, based on previously validated technical studies, is estimated to cost approximately US$23.4 million and aims to improve public health and the quality of life for local communities.

The draft Decree-Law presented by Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmão and Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers Agio Pereira on the Special Career Regime for Professional Firefighters in Timor-Leste was approved.

With this decree-law, the Government aims to establish a specific status for professional firefighters in Timor-Leste, recognising the specialised nature of their duties as specialised civil protection agents and the importance of their role in protecting human life and property and responding to emergencies, accidents, and disasters throughout the country.

The proposed regime aims to define the professional firefighter career as a special civil service, establishing its hierarchical structure, categories, and positions, as well as the rules for recruitment, training, progression, and promotion. With this initiative, the Government seeks to enhance and dignify the career, ensure greater stability and a professional framework, and strengthen the response capacity of the national civil protection system.

The Council of Ministers approved the draft Government Resolution, presented by the Minister of the Interior, Francisco da Costa Guterres, regarding the temporary suspension and review of the Public Competition for Admission to the Training Course for Officers of the National Police of Timor-Leste (PNTL).

With this decision, the Government aims to ensure the transparency, legality, and credibility of the recruitment process, taking into account the doubts and concerns raised by candidates and various entities regarding compliance with certain requirements and the regularity of certain stages of the competition. In this regard, the Government Resolution provides for the temporary suspension of the competition and the strengthening of supervisory and inspection mechanisms.

The decision also provides for the restructuring of the Monitoring and Oversight Commission, including the integration of independent national and international members, and a comprehensive review of all stages of the tender process, with a view to fully ascertaining the facts and, where appropriate, adopting corrective measures. This procedure aims to strengthen citizens' trust in public institutions and ensure that access to the National Police of Timor-Leste is fair, impartial, and in accordance with the law.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Bendito dos Santos Freitas, gave a presentation on the programme and budgetary plan for the pro tempore Presidency of the Community of Portuguese-speaking Countries (CPLP – acronym in Portuguese), assumed by Timor-Leste for the period 2026-2027. Information was provided on the series of ministerial meetings, technical meetings, sectoral initiatives, and institutional activities planned, including the celebrations for the 30th anniversary of the CPLP, which will be marked on July 17, as well as the respective schedules, venues, and funding parameters.

Lastly, the Council of Ministers approved the theme “Consolidation of the Democratic Rule of Law - Challenges for the CPLP” for the pro tempore Presidency of the international Portuguese-speaking organisation, assumed by Timor-Leste for the period 2026-2027. END