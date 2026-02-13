Noted Medical Expert and Coach Dr. Nancy Major of You Only Better Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

PARK CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 13, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What happens when a tenured professor, Army physician, and sports medicine expert discovers that her lifelong passion has always been helping people shape the lives they want, one honest conversation at a time? Meet Dr. Nancy Major, founder of You Only Better, who’s quietly rewriting the playbook for personal and career development across medicine, athletics, and beyond.

Dr. Major’s circuitous route to medicine was itself a lesson in resilience and resourcefulness. “When I went to med school, I couldn’t afford it,” Major recalls. “I borrowed from every bank that would loan me money until my financial aid advisor finally said, ‘You’ve run out of options.’” The solution? A stroll across the street from her campus landed her in an Army recruiting office, changing her life and launching a seven-year military career that not only paid for her education but also solidified her commitment to service.

Her years as a radiologist specializing in bones, joints, and muscles put her on the front lines with athletes, oncologists, and rheumatologists. More importantly, it placed her in the heart of academia at Duke University, where she advanced from assistant professor to tenured associate and eventually, full professor and division chief at the University of Pennsylvania. But along the way, something else was brewing: an organic knack for coaching.

“Long before I knew what coaching was, I was already doing it,” Dr. Major explains. “Mentoring med students, advising young professionals, helping athletes—my real enjoyment has always come from those candid, practical conversations about where people want to go next.” Recognizing this lifelong theme, she pursued formal training and certification, crystallizing her approach into the launch of You Only Better.

A Mosaic of Clients, a Singular Focus: Conversations That Matter

You Only Better’s clientele reflects the diversity of Major’s career: medical school applicants, early-career professionals, athletes navigating life after sports, and even C-suite executives. “It’s not just about one group,” she says. “I love the flexibility of working with everyone at a crossroads, including students, young women climbing the career ladder, professional athletes facing retirement. The connecting thread is always the same: finding clarity through honest dialogue.”

Her advice for medical school applicants, for example, defies conventional wisdom: “Stay away from the internet,” she laughs. “There’s too much noise out there. I’ve sat on admissions committees, and what matters is authenticity. We talk, we figure out what you want, and we let that guide your application instead of a checklist from a blog or an AI chat.”

For athletes, especially those making the leap from college to the professional ranks, Dr. Major is a trusted advisor on handling the pressures unique to high-performance sports. “Elite athletes are used to being the center of attention. What happens is, suddenly, at the next level, everyone is equally talented. The mind games can be tough. Sometimes, the biggest hurdle is figuring out how to talk about what’s bothering you.”

Championing Equity and Innovation in Healthcare and Sports

Dr. Major’s leadership extends far beyond her own practice. As a board member with the V Foundation and the Stuart Scott Memorial Fund, she is a vocal advocate for cancer research, health innovation, and addressing disparities in care. “It’s shocking how much race and income still dictate the quality and timeliness of cancer treatment,” she says. “We’re working to make cutting-edge research protocols accessible to everyone and to bring grassroots education into communities that have long been overlooked.”

Her involvement with the Global Sports Mentorship Program demonstrates her belief in practical solutions for real people. By mentoring women from over 100 countries (many working to give girls opportunities through sport) she helps them translate newfound skills into sustainable programs back home. “It’s about more than just a five-week internship. When these women return, they often face cultural resistance. We work on how to assert themselves and build something lasting.”

Resilience in an Era of Change: Human Connection as Career Insurance

With the professional landscape in flux (AI layoffs and automation creating uncertainty) Dr. Major is keenly attuned to what young professionals and students need most: connection. “A lot of people are searching for the ‘safe’ career that will protect them from disruption. But what makes you valuable, in any industry, is your ability to build human relationships,” she says. One recent client found that simply choosing to work in the office, rather than remotely, made her indispensable. She proved that adaptability and connection often matter more than technical skills alone.

Looking Ahead: Busier, Better, and Always Listening

As Dr. Major continues to grow You Only Better, she’s energized by the wide variety of people she meets and the chance to help each one find their own “next step.” In a world that feels off-kilter some mornings, she believes the secret is simple: “Have someone in your corner. Honest conversation is underrated and more necessary than ever.”

About You Only Better

Founded by Dr. Nancy Major, You Only Better delivers one-on-one and group coaching for individuals at every stage of their academic, athletic, and professional lives. With a background in medicine, academia, and military service, Dr. Major’s approach is rooted in candid conversation, practical problem-solving, and a deep belief in the value of human connection.

For more information about Nancy Major, MD and You Only Better, please visit https://www.youonlybettercoach.com/

