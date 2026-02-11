Global Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market Set to Reach US$ 70.9 Bn by 2032, Registering a Robust 8.8% CAGR

Automotive Infotainment and Navigation Market

The automotive infotainment and navigation market is set to grow at a robust 8.8% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by connected cars, AI, and 5G advancements.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The automotive infotainment and navigation market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for advanced in-car technologies that enhance the driving experience. These systems integrate entertainment, navigation, and connectivity, offering drivers and passengers a seamless experience. From touchscreens to voice recognition and real-time traffic updates, automotive infotainment and navigation systems are becoming crucial components of modern vehicles. As consumers demand smarter, safer, and more personalized experiences, automakers are continually innovating to meet these needs, making infotainment systems an essential feature in the automotive industry.

According to Persistence Market Research, the automotive infotainment and navigation market is projected to grow from US$ 39.3 Bn in 2025 to US$ 70.9 Bn by 2032, registering a robust CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2032. This growth is largely attributed to the increasing integration of technology in vehicles, the rise of connected cars, and advancements in navigation and infotainment systems. Consumers are now expecting more from their in-vehicle entertainment and navigation tools, demanding features such as real-time updates, seamless connectivity with smartphones, and compatibility with emerging technologies like augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

The key players studied in the report include:

• Robert Bosch GmbH

• Continental AG

• Harman International

• Denso Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Pioneer Corporation

• Alpine Electronics

• Garmin Ltd.

• Aptiv PLC

• Visteon Corporation

• LG Electronics

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• TomTom International BV

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ Market Growth: The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2032.

➤ Market Size: The automotive infotainment and navigation market size is set to increase from US$ 39.3 Bn in 2025 to US$ 70.9 Bn by 2032.

➤ Growing Demand for Connectivity: The increasing adoption of smartphones and demand for seamless connectivity in vehicles are key drivers of the market.

➤ Emerging Technologies: The integration of AI, AR, and 5G connectivity is revolutionizing infotainment and navigation systems.

➤ Key Regional Market: North America is expected to lead the market due to high demand for advanced in-car technologies and the presence of major automotive manufacturers.

➤ Evolving Consumer Preferences: Consumers are now seeking more personalized, intuitive, and voice-controlled systems for navigation and entertainment.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• Standalone Systems

• Integrated Infotainment Systems

• Embedded Systems

• Portable Navigation Devices

By Technology

• Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS)

• Radar Navigation

• Computer Vision

• Sensor Fusion

By Display Type

• Touchscreen Displays

• Head-Up Displays (HUD)

• Light Emitting Diode (LED) Displays

• Liquid Crystal Display

By Connectivity

• Bluetooth

• Wi-Fi

• Cellular Networks (4G/5G)

• Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communication

By End-use

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles

• Luxury Vehicles

• Electric Vehicles

The automotive infotainment and navigation market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and technology. Product type includes infotainment systems and navigation systems. Infotainment systems are expected to dominate the market due to the increasing demand for entertainment, music streaming, and in-car connectivity. On the other hand, navigation systems are also witnessing substantial growth, primarily due to the increasing reliance on real-time traffic data, route optimization, and location-based services.

In terms of end-users, the market is divided into OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and the aftermarket. OEMs hold a significant share as automakers are integrating advanced infotainment and navigation systems into new vehicle models. However, the aftermarket segment is also growing rapidly, as consumers look to upgrade their vehicles with modern technologies, including better navigation systems and connectivity features.

Regional Insights

North America is expected to dominate the automotive infotainment and navigation market due to the presence of leading automotive manufacturers and the high rate of technology adoption among consumers. The United States and Canada are seeing increased demand for vehicles equipped with advanced infotainment systems, fueled by a growing preference for connected and autonomous vehicles. The region's mature automotive industry and high disposable income levels further contribute to the market's growth.

In contrast, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rapid development of automotive technologies, increasing consumer demand for modern vehicle features, and the expanding automotive industry in countries like China, India, and Japan. As these nations invest in smarter infrastructure and connected cars, the demand for infotainment and navigation systems is expected to surge.

Market Drivers

The automotive infotainment and navigation market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for connected cars and smart technologies. As consumers become more tech-savvy, their expectations for in-car entertainment and navigation have evolved. Infotainment systems are no longer limited to providing entertainment options, such as music and videos; they now integrate with smartphones, allow for seamless connectivity, and offer voice-activated controls.

Moreover, the growing focus on driver safety and convenience is fueling the demand for advanced navigation systems. Features like real-time traffic updates, predictive route planning, and augmented reality-based navigation are enhancing the overall driving experience. As automakers prioritize these features to meet consumer expectations, the adoption of advanced infotainment and navigation systems continues to rise.

Market Opportunities

The increasing adoption of 5G networks and the rise of autonomous vehicles present significant opportunities for the automotive infotainment and navigation market. The rollout of 5G technology will enable faster data transfer and enhance the performance of in-car infotainment systems, allowing for real-time updates, seamless streaming, and more interactive experiences for users.

Additionally, the growing interest in augmented reality (AR) in navigation systems is an exciting opportunity. AR can transform the way drivers interact with navigation systems, providing them with real-time, visually immersive guidance, such as overlaying directions onto the real world through the windshield. This technology could become a game-changer in terms of driver safety and user experience.

