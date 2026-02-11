CIPS Organised Youth Future Summit 2026 Brings 100 Young Leaders to Geneva for Global Dialogue and Learning

Group Photo of Delegates

Geneva hosts Youth Future Summit 2026, discussing critical topics such as climate change, global governance, and AI innovation.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Youth Future Summit 2026 , organized by the Center for International Policy and Sustainability (CIPS), successfully concluded after four impactful days at the Mövenpick Geneva Hotel, Switzerland, held from February 5–8, 2026. The summit convened 100 young leaders and changemakers from Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, South America, and Oceania, creating a truly global platform for dialogue, learning, and collaboration. Participants represented diverse academic, professional, and cultural backgrounds, united by a shared commitment to shaping a more inclusive and sustainable future.Throughout the summit, delegates engaged in interactive discussions, leadership dialogues, and hands-on workshops focused on navigating global uncertainty, strengthening youth inclusion, and understanding the evolving global landscape. The sessions were designed to encourage critical thinking, peer learning, and practical engagement, offering participants meaningful exposure beyond traditional conference formats.A key highlight of the Youth Future Summit 2026 was the official visit to the United Nations Office at Geneva , where delegates gained first-hand insight into the organizational structure, multilateral processes, and day-to-day functioning of one of the world’s most important international institutions. The visit enabled young participants to better understand how global decisions are shaped and how youth voices can play a role within international systems.Delegates also visited the CERN Science Gateway, where they explored the scientific mission, research innovations, and global collaborations that define CERN’s work. The experience introduced participants to the intersection of science, innovation, and international cooperation, broadening their perspectives on how research contributes to global progress.In addition to formal learning, the summit featured a cultural showcase, allowing delegates to celebrate diversity through traditional attire, national flags, and shared stories. The cultural exchange fostered mutual understanding and reinforced the summit’s emphasis on global citizenship and cross-cultural collaboration.Speaking to the media, Ahsan Hamid Durrani, Executive Director of the CIPS, described the summit as a major success.“The Youth Future Summit 2026 brought together young leaders from across the world at a time when global uncertainty is deeply affecting youth pathways and opportunities. This summit created a space for young people to learn, engage, and make sense of global systems, policies, and institutions that shape their futures. Platforms like these are essential for ensuring youth are not just observers, but active contributors to the conversations that matter.”He added that empowering young people with exposure, dialogue, and institutional understanding is critical in addressing today’s global challenges and building future-ready leadership.The conference featured a distinguished lineup of speakers from academia, think tanks, international institutions, and diplomatic circles, including Festina Kurteshi, Prof. Adnan Beqiri, Dr. Christine Arzoumanian, Prof. Altug Akin, Agnese Pastorino, Silia Taider, and Ambassador Geraldo Goncalves Miguel Saranga. Their contributions enriched the summit through diverse perspectives and practical insights.As the Youth Future Summit 2026 concluded, participants departed Geneva with strengthened networks, expanded worldviews, and renewed motivation to contribute meaningfully within their communities and professional fields. CIPS reaffirmed its commitment to creating inclusive platforms that connect young people to global decision-making spaces and looks forward to welcoming future cohorts at upcoming international forums.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.