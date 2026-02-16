Global One Media Appoints Daniel Jennings as Senior VP of Strategy & Growth, Strengthening North American Presence

Global One Media Appoints Daniel Jennings as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Growth

Capital markets & corporate development veteran Dan Jennings joins Global One Media to scale its North American footprint.

While the North American social platforms I’ve helped lead are excellent for community engagement, Global One Media offers a truly borderless strategy.” — Daniel Jennings, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Growth,

TORONTO, CANADA, February 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global One Media , a leading investor marketing and digital communications firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Daniel Jennings as Senior Vice President of Strategy & Growth, strengthening the company’s senior leadership team and further expanding its presence across North America.Jennings brings more than 20 years of experience in capital markets strategy, corporate development, and investor communications. Throughout his career, he has worked with hundreds of public companies to support capital raising initiatives, enhance market visibility, and develop investor engagement strategies that drive measurable growth. He has also held senior leadership roles at prominent investor engagement platforms, including Stockhouse and CEO.ca. Most recently, Jennings helped lead the go-to-market strategy for a leading investor social network, driving strong revenue growth while expanding the platform’s North American reach.Now, as Global One Media’s strategic lead for North America based in Toronto, Canada, Jennings will work closely with the company’s international teams in Asia and Europe, sharing his regional expertise. In this role, he will focus on deepening client partnerships and driving new business development initiatives to help public companies access global investor audiences.“We are proud to welcome Dan to Global One Media and to add a highly respected industry leader to our executive team. His experience, reputation, and long-standing relationships across the capital markets industry significantly strengthen our North American presence and enhance our ability to support clients seeking broader global investor engagement,” commented Bastien Boulay, CEO and Co-Founder of Global One Media.“My career has been dedicated to helping public companies find their voice in a crowded digital landscape. While the North American social platforms I’ve helped lead are excellent for community engagement, Global One Media offers a truly borderless strategy. I’m thrilled to bring this level of international reach to my network, providing a direct bridge to the sophisticated investors and niche capital pools found in the Asian and European markets,” said Daniel Jennings, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Growth.As part of this leadership expansion, Supriya Sethi also joins Global One Media as Director of Client Relations & Strategy. Based in Toronto, Sethi brings a strong institutional investor relations background, having spent the majority of her career working in-house at alternative investment firms. She has partnered with C-suite executives and built trusted relationships with high-net-worth individuals, financial advisors, and institutional investors, shaping strategic messaging and developing compelling narratives that resonate with investors. Her appointment further strengthens the company’s North American presence alongside Jennings and Ashleigh Barry, an Emmy Award–winning journalist, senior strategic advisor, and host of Global One Media’s Stocks to Watch , based in Washington, DC.This growth is supported by a strategic realignment of the core leadership team to better serve the firm's global client base. Dito Ramadhan, based in Singapore, has transitioned into the role of Chief Operating Officer and oversees the company’s operations in Asia. Rianne Valdezco, based in Manila, assumes a dual leadership position as Chief Content Officer and Head of People Management, leading content strategy and team development. Together, Ramadhan and Valdezco anchor Global One Media’s Asia operations, ensuring seamless coordination across markets and time zones. Furthermore, Moneer Barazi has been promoted to full-time Head of Research & Technical Content, while Ziga Cigole has been promoted to full-time Chief Technology Officer and Head of Digital Distribution. Based in Europe, together with some members of the Client Services team, Barazi and Cigole play a central role in strengthening the company’s European presence.With senior leadership across North America, Europe, and Asia, Global One Media provides issuers with round-the-clock market coverage and coordinated international distribution to support investor visibility across global markets.About Global One Media GroupGlobal One Media is an investor marketing and digital communications firm specializing in strategic storytelling, content creation, and coordinated global distribution. Through our international media network and investor communities, we help public companies enhance visibility, strengthen credibility, and drive sustained investor engagement across today’s most influential social media platforms. https://globalonemedia.com

