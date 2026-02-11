Global Garbage Collection Trucks Market Set to Reach US$ 20,049.9 Mn by 2032, Registering a 4.2% CAGR

Garbage Collection Trucks Market11

The garbage collection trucks market to grow at a 4.2% CAGR from 2025 to 2032, driven by urbanization, technological advancements, and eco-friendly solutions.

BRENTFORD, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global garbage collection trucks market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for waste management solutions across residential and commercial sectors. As urbanization continues to expand and municipal waste volumes rise, the need for effective waste collection infrastructure becomes more pressing. Garbage collection trucks, which are specifically designed for municipal waste handling, are crucial in ensuring efficient waste management processes.

According to Persistence Market Research, the global garbage collection trucks market size is anticipated to increase from US$ 15,032.7 Mn in 2025 to US$ 20,049.9 Mn by 2032. This growth is expected at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2032. These vehicles are essential for the collection, transportation, and proper disposal of municipal solid waste from homes, businesses, and streets. Typically, these trucks come in various sizes and configurations, utilizing mechanisms like front-loading, top-loading, and rear-loading to cater to diverse needs.

Key Players in the Garbage Collection Trucks Market include major manufacturers and service providers involved in the design, production, and distribution of garbage collection trucks. Some of the prominent companies in this market are:

• McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc.

• Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

• Fujian Longma Environmental Sanitation Equipment Co., Ltd

• Dongfeng Motor Corporation

• Heil

• Sany India

• PAK-MOR LTD.

• FAUN Umwelttechnik GmbH & Co.KG

• EZ-Pack Refuse Hauling Solutions, LLC

• Labrie Enviroquip Group

Key Highlights from the Report

➤ Market Growth: The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2025 to 2032.

➤ Market Value: The market size is projected to increase from US$ 15,032.7 Mn in 2025 to US$ 20,049.9 Mn by 2032.

➤ Segmentation Insight: Market growth will be led by front-loading and top-loading garbage collection trucks, with top-loading expected to see increased demand.

➤ Increasing Demand for Smart Waste Management: The rise of automated garbage collection systems will contribute to the demand for more advanced garbage collection vehicles.

➤ Urbanization Impact: Growing urban populations will significantly drive the adoption of garbage collection trucks.

➤ Key Regional Trends: North America will dominate the market due to its well-established infrastructure and high investment in smart waste management technologies.

Market Segmentation

By Truck

• Rear loader

• Front loader

• Side loader

By Fuel

• Electric

• Gasoline

• Diesel

By Technology

• Manual

• Automatic

• Semi-automatic

End Use

• Municipal Garbage

• Industrial Garbage

• Others

By Region

• North America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia and Oceania

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Regional Insights

Regionally, North America is expected to dominate the garbage collection trucks market due to the presence of major players in the waste management industry and the region’s investment in advanced technologies. The U.S., in particular, will lead the charge, with numerous local governments and private companies investing in the latest garbage collection solutions.

Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is forecasted to see the highest growth rate. Rapid urbanization in countries like China, India, and Japan has increased the demand for waste management services, leading to a surge in demand for garbage collection trucks. Growing environmental awareness and government initiatives aimed at improving waste management infrastructure will further fuel market growth in this region.

Market Drivers

The growth of the garbage collection trucks market is influenced by several drivers. The primary factors include increasing urbanization and growing waste generation globally. As cities expand and populations grow, the amount of waste produced increases, creating a demand for efficient garbage collection systems.

Furthermore, government regulations regarding waste management are tightening. Municipalities are now more focused on enforcing proper waste disposal methods and reducing environmental impact, leading to an increased adoption of efficient waste collection trucks. Additionally, technological advancements, such as the incorporation of automated waste collection and smart technologies, have further boosted the market.

Market Opportunities

The growing trend of smart waste management systems presents significant opportunities for the garbage collection trucks market. As cities adopt more advanced waste management solutions, there is an increasing demand for trucks equipped with sensors, GPS tracking, and automation systems. These innovations help improve route optimization, reduce fuel consumption, and ensure the timely collection of waste.

Additionally, the shift towards electric and hybrid garbage collection trucks offers an exciting opportunity for manufacturers to introduce eco-friendly alternatives. With governments around the world pushing for carbon-neutral transportation solutions, the demand for electric garbage collection trucks is likely to grow significantly, especially in developed countries.

Future Opportunities and Growth Prospects

Looking ahead, the garbage collection trucks market is expected to continue its upward trajectory due to urbanization, environmental concerns, and technological innovation. The demand for more efficient, eco-friendly, and automated waste collection solutions will drive the development of next-generation garbage collection trucks. Furthermore, global regulatory pressures will likely encourage the adoption of cleaner, more sustainable vehicles, opening up new opportunities for manufacturers to innovate and capture market share.

Recent Developments:

• January 2023: Volvo launched an electric garbage collection truck designed to minimize emissions while offering efficient waste management solutions.

• March 2023: Mack Trucks introduced a new hybrid-powered garbage collection vehicle aimed at improving fuel efficiency and lowering environmental impact.

The market for garbage collection trucks is evolving rapidly, with technological advancements and sustainability at its core. The shift towards electric and automated solutions presents new avenues for growth, offering immense potential for companies to innovate and meet global demands.

