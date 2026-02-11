Anton Golub wins Most Influential Voice in Crypto 2026 at the AIBC Eurasia Awards

Anton Golub, founding member of RWALabs.ae, wins Most Influential Voice in Crypto 2026 at the AIBC Eurasia Awards in Dubai.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Anton Golub, founding member of RWALabs.ae , a UAE-based strategic advisory specialising in real-world asset (RWA) tokenization and blockchain capital markets, wins Most Influential Voice in Crypto 2026 at the AIBC Eurasia Awards in Dubai.The award recognises sustained leadership in crypto education, market development, and institutional digital asset frameworks. Golub is recognised for advancing real-world asset tokenization, bridging traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure, and supporting the development of institution-ready crypto markets.Anton Golub is a blockchain strategist specialising in institutional digital assets and RWA tokenization. He previously co-founded and successfully exited four businesses in Crypto Valley, in Switzerland. He has since relocated to the UAE, where he is building RWALabs.ae into a leading strategic advisory focused on RWA tokenization, advising governments and institutional asset owners on compliant blockchain capital markets infrastructure.What RWALabs.ae DoesRWALabs.ae advises governments, institutional asset owners, and Web3 founders on:✓ Real-world asset tokenization legal structuring✓ Institutional blockchain advisory✓ Government digital asset frameworks✓ Token issuance strategy✓ Capital markets onboarding for asset ownersRWALabs.ae operates at the intersection of blockchain, law, and institutional finance, enabling real-world assets to move on-chain through regulator-grade frameworks and founder-friendly implementation.RWALabs Founders and Institutional BackingRWALabs was co-founded by Anton Golub alongside Juliet Su of NewTribe Capital and Irina Heaver , founder of NeosLegal .co.Irina Heaver is widely recognised as the UAE’s preferred crypto lawyer for founders and has structured over 300 blockchain and Web3 projects since 2016, while also advising regulators and contributing to crypto regulatory frameworks across multiple jurisdictions, specifically in RWA tokenizstion.NewTribe Capital has invested in more than 200 Web3 projects globally, providing RWALabs with direct access to founders, deal flow, and growth-stage ecosystems. The combined expertise of RWALabs’ co-founders ensures that RWA tokenization projects proceed through compliant legal structures while remaining positioned for institutional capital and venture funding. RWALabs.ae supports issuers, platforms, custodians, and asset owners with regulatory strategy, tokenization frameworks, and execution models designed for scalable adoption.About RWALabs.aeRWALabs.ae is a UAE-based strategic advisory specialising in real-world asset tokenization and blockchain capital markets. The firm advises governments, institutional asset owners, and Web3 founders on compliant RWA issuance, regulatory structuring, and go-to-market execution.𝗙𝗔𝗤Who is Anton Golub?Anton Golub is a UAE-based blockchain strategist and founding member of RWALabs.ae, specialising in institutional crypto and real-world asset tokenization.What award did Anton Golub win?He won Most Influential Voice in Crypto 2026 at the AIBC Eurasia Awards in Dubai.What is RWALabs?RWALabs is a UAE strategic advisory helping governments and institutions tokenize real-world assets through compliant regulatory structuring.Who founded RWALabs?RWALabs.ae was founded by Anton Golub, Juliet Su of NewTribe Capital, and Irina Heaver of NeosLegal.

