EFESO is proud to welcome Paola Pagni as Group Chief Human Resources Officer

We are delighted to welcome Paola Pagni as our new Group Chief Human Resources Officer at EFESO Management Consultants.

I am excited to contribute to leading the people strategy of EFESO Management Consultants,” — Paola Pagni, Group Chief Human Resources Officer

PARIS, FRANCE, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With more than 20 years of international experience in Human Resources leadership, Paola leads the group people strategy aligned with EFESO ’s development and transformation toward a more structured and high-performing organization, with a strong focus on leadership development, talent strategy, and organizational growth across geographies.Paola’s expertise spans people strategy design, talent management, executive coaching, leadership development, succession planning, compensation and benefits, and post-merger HR integration. Paola supports executive teams in building effective and inclusive people agendas, designing scalable HR processes, and fostering cultures that enable sustainable performance and long-term value creation.Before joining EFESO, Paola served as Group Chief Human Resources Officer at Chaberton Partners, leading the HR function across the group and setting up people processes for a fast-growing executive search group. Earlier roles include HR Director Italy at Mercer, senior HR leadership positions at elipsLife Swiss Re Group, and a 17-year career at McKinsey & Company in talent development, recruiting, and staffing leadership across Southern Europe.Paola holds a degree in Philosophy from Università Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and an Executive Coaching Certification from Escuela Europea de Coaching. Paola is an ICF-certified Executive Coach. Speaks Italian and English.Paola brings deep expertise in people strategy, leadership development, talent management, and organizational transformation. She will lead EFESO’s global people agenda, and the development of a high-performing, inclusive organization across all geographies.Her experience across consulting, financial services, and executive search will be a strong asset as EFESO continues its growth journey

