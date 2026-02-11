The 2026 CPO Annual Pulse Report "The State of Generative AI in Procurement" is here.

EFESO's report analyzes the rapid multiplication of generative AI pilots and explains why the industrialization of this remains the exception.

What we are observing is not a lack of interest, but a rise in discipline. CPOs are no longer asking whether generative AI works, but where it works, at what cost, and under what conditions.” — Gaël Sandrin, Principal at EFESO Management Consultants

PARIS, FRANCE, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Generative artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging topic for the procurement function. While it is now being widely tested across organizations, large-scale deployment remains largely marginal. According to the 2026 Annual CPO Pulse Report published by EFESO Management Consultants, only 5% of procurement functions have successfully industrialized generative AI technologies, despite experimentation having become almost systematic.Generative artificial intelligence is no longer an emerging topic for the procurement function. While it is now being widely tested across organizations, large-scale deployment remains largely marginal. According to the 2026 Annual CPO Pulse Report published by EFESO Management Consultants, only 5% of procurement functions have successfully industrialized generative AI technologies, despite experimentation having become almost systematic.Generative AI: many pilots, limited large-scale deploymentThe report confirms that while generative AI is firmly on procurement leaders’ agendas, large-scale deployment remains limited.75% of organizations are still in the experimentation phase, including 40% in early exploration and 35% running pilot projects. Only 20% of surveyed companies report partial deployment, revealing a growing gap between ambition and execution.Value creation from generative AI is now visible, but remains concentrated in clearly defined areas. Contract analysis and summarization dominate use cases (69%), followed by supplier and market intelligence (61%) and automation of supplier sourcing processes (RFx) (55%). These productivity-oriented use cases, located upstream in the source-to-contract cycle, benefit from high data density and lower integration risk.By contrast, more complex applications struggle to emerge: only 35% of procurement leaders see added value in AI-assisted negotiation, which requires deeper data integration, stronger governance, and more advanced architectures.Resetting expectations: trust and execution take center stageDespite widespread testing, satisfaction among procurement leaders remains mixed. Only 34% of organizations report being satisfied with the value generated by generative AI relative to the initial scope and investments made; 46% are partially satisfied, and 20% are disappointed. Trust-related issues weigh heavily on decisions to scale: data reliability (68%) as well as regulatory compliance and confidentiality (67%) rank among the top concerns. Skills shortages (57%) and data quality limitations (55%) also continue to slow progress.Rather than signaling a slowdown, EFESO Management Consultants interprets these results as a sign of growing maturity. Procurement functions are moving away from generalized experimentation toward selective industrialization, focused on clearly defined use cases where feasibility, data readiness, economic credibility, and governance are aligned.About the 2026 Annual CPO Pulse ReportThe the 2026 Annual CPO Pulse Report, EFESO Management Consultants’ second annual study, provides an in-depth analysis based on qualitative interviews with senior procurement decision-makers across Europe. Conducted between November and December 2025 with 50 Chief Procurement Officers, the study examines how generative AI is being adopted, where value is materializing, and why disciplined execution has now become the key challenge.About EFESO Management ConsultantsEFESO Management Consultants is a global leader specializing in operations strategy and operational performance. The firm supports its clients in delivering tangible results across a wide range of industries. Working alongside large international groups, mid-sized companies, and Private Equity funds, EFESO Management Consultants delivers more than 1,500 projects per year in over 75 countries.

