The high-tech neurosurgery operating room at Dr. Rao's Hospital, Guntur featuring advanced imaging and navigation systems for precise brain and spine surgeries. The advanced biplane cath lab at Dr. Rao's Hospital, designed for precision neurovascular procedures and minimally invasive surgeries, first in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in India. The exterior view of Dr. Rao's Hospital, a leading center for neurology and neurosurgery in Guntur, offering advanced treatments for brain and spine disorders. Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla speaking at the TEDx Nerul event, an independently organized TED event, on stage with a vibrant backdrop and red circular carpet. Dr Rao the best Spine surgeon In India and Guntur

Neurosciences center in Guntur outlines advances in minimally invasive surgery, intraoperative monitoring and structured outcome-based care during 2025

Our focus remains on structured surgical protocols, measurable outcomes, and continuous refinement of clinical systems" — Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, Neurosurgeon & Founder, Dr. Rao's Hospital

GUNTUR, ANDHRA PRADESH, INDIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla, neurosurgeon and Founder of Dr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur, has outlined key clinical, research, and institutional developments achieved during 2025 at the dedicated neurosciences center.The year was marked by consolidation of advanced neurosurgical services, expansion of minimally invasive spine and brain surgery protocols, and strengthened integration of intraoperative neuromonitoring systems aimed at improving patient safety and long-term neurological outcomes.Expansion of Advanced Brain and Spine Surgery Throughout 2025, Dr. Rao’s Hospital continued to manage complex brain tumor cases, spine stabilization procedures, skull base surgery, pediatric neurosurgery, and functional neurosurgical interventions. The hospital reported increasing referrals from across Andhra Pradesh and neighboring regions for tertiary-level neurological care.A continued emphasis was placed on minimally invasive surgical techniques designed to reduce tissue disruption, shorten hospital stays, and enhance recovery timelines. Structured intraoperative neuromonitoring (IONM) protocols were consistently applied during high-risk procedures to preserve neurological function and reduce intraoperative risk.“Our focus remains on structured surgical protocols, measurable outcomes, and continuous refinement of clinical systems,” said Dr. Mohana Rao Patibandla. “Sustainable progress in neurosurgery depends on combining precision with accountability.”Research and Data-Driven PracticeA major highlight of 2025 was the continued emphasis on outcome-based clinical research. Dr. Patibandla expanded analysis of intraoperative neuromonitoring datasets accumulated across a large surgical cohort, reinforcing evidence-based practice in complex neurosurgical procedures.The hospital’s research initiatives centered on documenting surgical safety metrics, neurological preservation outcomes, and protocol standardization. Participation in national and international academic forums further enabled the exchange of clinical insights related to spine surgery, neuro-oncology, skull base surgery, and functional neurosurgery.This research-driven approach reflects a long-term institutional commitment to reproducibility, transparency, and measurable surgical quality indicators.Institutional StrengtheningBeyond surgical performance, 2025 represented a period of institutional strengthening at Dr. Rao’s Hospital. Infrastructure upgrades included enhanced operative microscopy systems, advanced endoscopic capabilities, hybrid operating functionality, and improved neuromonitoring integration.Standardized ICU care protocols, improved perioperative documentation systems, and multidisciplinary neuro-rehabilitation services were further refined. These developments were aligned with the hospital’s goal of delivering comprehensive brain, spine, and nerve care within the region while maintaining high safety standards.Regional Healthcare ImpactDr. Rao’s Hospital, based in Guntur, functions as a specialized center dedicated to neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery . By strengthening tertiary neurological services in Andhra Pradesh, the institution continues to reduce the need for patients to travel outside the region for advanced brain and spine procedures.The hospital reports that 2025 was defined more by consolidation and protocol refinement than expansion, with priority placed on sustainable growth and measurable outcomes.Outlook for 2026Looking ahead, planned initiatives for the coming year include:Further development of minimally invasive spine surgery techniquesExpanded structured clinical data analysis and academic disseminationStrengthening neuro-rehabilitation servicesContinued enhancement of patient safety protocolsOngoing participation in scientific and professional forumsReflecting on 2025, Dr. Rao’s Hospital describes the year as one of maturity, structured growth, and reinforced commitment to evidence-based neurosurgical care.About Dr. Rao’s HospitalDr. Rao’s Hospital is a neurosciences center located in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, specializing in neurology, neurosurgery, and spine surgery. The hospital integrates advanced surgical technology with structured clinical protocols to provide comprehensive care for disorders of the brain, spine, and nervous system.Media ContactDr. Rao’s Hospital12-19-67, Old Bank Road, KothapetOpposite Sravani Hospital, Besides AK biryani pointGuntur, Andhra Pradesh, IndiaPhone: 090100 56444Email: info@drraoshospitals.comWebsite: https://drraoshospitals.com Platform SummaryDr. Rao’s Hospital in Guntur reports 2025 advances in brain and spine surgery, intraoperative neuromonitoring and structured clinical research initiatives.

Dr. Rao's Hosptial - the best neurosurgery hospital in India - with medical tourism

