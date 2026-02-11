Seekario Surpasses 50,000 Users, Democratizing Career Coaching via AI

Bootstrapped to 50k users, Seekario replaces "spray and pray" tactics with an AI Career Coach that focuses on quality, strategy, and the 4 pillars of hiring.

A successful job search isn’t about doing more; it’s about getting a few important things right.” — Mohammad Haqqani, Founder of Seekario

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Seekario, the Australian AI job search platform , has surpassed 50,000 active users, achieving rapid organic growth by offering a calmer, more intentional approach to the modern job market.Founded in 2024, Seekario was built to address a common frustration: the chaos of managing dozens of applications across fragmented systems. Unlike "spray and pray" tools that encourage candidates to apply for everything, Seekario uses artificial intelligence to focus on quality and strategy."A successful job search isn’t about doing more; it’s about getting a few important things right," said Mohammad Haqqani, Founder of Seekario. "In practice, it comes down to four pillars: a strong resume, clear communication, a professional online presence, and confident interviews. When one of these breaks down, the whole search feels harder than it should."Built Around the Four Pillars of HiringSeekario consolidates the job search into a single, steady workflow designed to support candidates through the entire journey, not just the application. The platform’s "Next Best Action" engine guides users through the four critical stages:- A Strong Resume: The platform features an advanced AI resume builder that creates ATS-optimized documents and instantly tailors them to specific roles, ensuring the candidate’s story aligns with the job description.- Clear & Timely Communication: Seekario drafts role-specific cover letters and handles complex requirements—such as Key Selection Criteria (KSC) for academic and government roles—so users can communicate clearly without the mental clutter.- A Professional Online Presence: The tools shape a candidate's digital footprint to reflect their resume's narrative, creating LinkedIn profiles and even generating professional AI headshots.- Confident Interviews: When interviews arrive, users prepare with role-specific questions and structured feedback, eliminating the guesswork of how to answer."Throughout all of this, Seekario guides the user with a simple idea: knowing what to do next," Haqqani added. "Not everything. Just the right thing. We reached 50,000 users without external funding because people are tired of chaos. They want a search that feels supported, intentional, and steady."About SeekarioSeekario is an AI-powered job search platform designed to help professionals land their ideal roles without the burnout. By combining AI resume building, cover letter generation, LinkedIn profile creation, and interview prep with strategic workflow guidance, Seekario serves as an end-to-end career co-pilot for the global market.For more information or to try the platform, visit https://seekario.ai

