Newly Launched Tennessee-Based Investigative-Training.com Announces Extension of 50%-Off Course Promotion Into 2026

Extended 50% promotion expands affordable access to investigative training, career development, and license renewal education through 2026.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Newly Launched Investigative-Training.com Extends Half-Off Sale on All Courses Into 2026Online training platform boosts access to professional education — perfect for career growth and required license continuing education.Investigative-Training.com, a newly launched online education platform dedicated to advancing professional investigative skills, today announced it is extending its 50% off promotional pricing on all courses through 2026. This extended offering gives students, working professionals, and licensed investigators more time to access affordable, high-quality training tailored to real-world investigative needs.Investigative-Training.com offers flexible, self-paced programs that cover essential investigative techniques, ethical practices, documentation skills, and other fundamental competencies. The courses are designed for a broad range of learners, including those starting a career in private investigation, compliance, or security fields, as well as seasoned professionals who want to update their skills.“We built this platform with accessibility and practicality in mind,” said a spokesperson for Investigative-Training.com. “Extending our half-off sale gives more learners the opportunity to enhance their careers — whether they’re seeking new knowledge or meeting professional training requirements.”In many states, licensed private investigators are required to complete continuing education to maintain their professional status. For example, under Tennessee law, private investigators must complete at least 12 hours of continuing professional education during each two-year renewal period as a condition of renewing their license.Tennessee’s regulatory framework — overseen by the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance and its Private Investigation and Polygraph Commission — mandates these continuing education hours under Tenn. Code Ann. § 62-26-225, making structured training essential for licensees planning to renew. Investigative-Training.com’s catalog includes courses that align with these professional education needs, giving license holders an accessible option to satisfy renewal requirements while benefiting from practical investigative instruction.“Professionals already licensed in investigative fields often have continuing education obligations,” the spokesperson added. “Our extended promotion offers a cost-effective way for those professionals to complete the hours they need without compromising quality or relevance.”Investigative-Training.com’s curriculum covers core topics such as:Investigation Fundamentals: Techniques and methodologies for structured inquiries.Ethical and Legal Considerations: Best practices for responsible, defensible investigative work.Documentation & Reporting: How to create clear, accurate reports that stand up in professional, legal, or administrative settings.Specialized Modules: Topics applicable to niche areas like workplace investigations and digital information gathering.All courses are delivered online and self-paced, allowing learners to balance training with professional or personal commitments. Certificates of completion are provided, helping learners document their training history for career advancement or compliance purposes.Meeting Learner Needs at Every StageInvestigative-Training.com is ideal for:Aspiring Investigators exploring foundational concepts before entering the workforce.Working Professionals seeking to expand skills or transition into investigative roles. Licensed Practitioners needing structured continuing education for license renewal and professional development.Extending the half-off sale into 2026 reflects the platform’s mission to expand access to specialized training in a field where practical skills and continuing education are essential.Enrollment at the discounted rate is available now through the official website, with the promotion scheduled to continue through all of 2026.About Investigative-Training.comInvestigative-Training.com is an online training platform focused on delivering high-quality, practical courses in investigative skills and professional development. Through flexible online delivery, the platform supports learners around the world in building expertise relevant to careers in investigation, compliance, and related fields.Media ContactInvestigative-Training.comEmail: dlarkins@investigative-training.comWebsite: https://investigative-training.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.