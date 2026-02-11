Cases climb to 933 in South Carolina measles outbreak

There are 933 cases in the South Carolina measles outbreak, the state’s Department of Public Health reported Feb. 10. Of those, 859 cases are unvaccinated, 20 are partially vaccinated, 25 are vaccinated and the status of 29 cases is unknown. The agency said last week that in January there were more than 16,800 doses of the measles vaccine administered, a 72% increase compared to January 2025. The department said vaccination continues to be the best way to prevent measles and end the outbreak.

