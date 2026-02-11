ExeQuantum and Ducont Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Post-Quantum Cybersecurity Across the UAE

ExeQuantum and Ducont Partner on Post‑Quantum Cybersecurity in UAE

ExeQuantum and Ducont partner to deliver end-to-end quantum-safe and crypto-agility capabilities for government and enterprise across the UAE.

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExeQuantum, an Australian post-quantum cryptography (PQC) cybersecurity company, today announced a strategic partnership with Ducont Strategic IT Services LLC, a UAE-based systems integrator with more than two decades of experience delivering technology solutions to government and enterprise organisations across the region.

The partnership brings ExeQuantum’s quantum-safe discovery, remediation, and crypto-agility capabilities to customers in the United Arab Emirates, combining Ducont’s established regional delivery expertise with ExeQuantum’s specialised focus on practical, deployable post-quantum security.

As global guidance increasingly emphasises preparation for quantum-era cryptographic risk, organisations require clear visibility into existing cryptographic exposure alongside structured migration pathways toward quantum-resilient architectures. Through this collaboration, enterprises and public-sector entities in the UAE will gain access to end-to-end capabilities spanning:

- Cryptographic discovery and inventory to identify vulnerable assets and dependencies

- Post-quantum remediation and migration aligned with emerging international standards

- Crypto-agility enablement and continuous posture monitoring to support long-term security resilience

These capabilities are delivered through ExeQuantum’s platform suite, including CipherScout for cryptographic discovery, CipherForge for post-quantum remediation and migration, and CipherWatch for continuous cryptographic posture monitoring.

Strengthening Quantum-Safe Readiness in the Middle East

Ducont brings over 25 years of regional experience supporting government and regulated sectors with mission-critical technology deployments. By partnering with ExeQuantum, Ducont expands its cybersecurity portfolio to include next-generation quantum-safe capabilities aligned with evolving international guidance and national resilience priorities.

ExeQuantum, headquartered in Australia, focuses on real-world deployment of post-quantum cryptography. The company has established a growing presence across the Asia-Pacific region, working with enterprises, infrastructure providers, and technology partners to transition operational environments toward quantum-resilient security architectures.

This partnership represents a significant milestone in ExeQuantum’s continued expansion into the Middle East, reflecting accelerating regional demand for sovereign, standards-aligned quantum-safe security solutions.

Samuel Tseitkin, Founder & CEO, ExeQuantum, said:

“Ducont’s long-standing presence in government and enterprise delivery across the UAE makes them a natural partner as organisations begin serious preparation for the post-quantum era. Together, we’re enabling customers to move beyond theory and into practical, deployable quantum-safe security, combining deep regional integration capability with specialised PQC engineering.”

Santhosh Kumar Rajasekaran, CEO, Ducont Strategic IT Services LLC, said:

“Post-quantum readiness is rapidly becoming a strategic priority for governments and regulated industries. Our partnership with ExeQuantum allows us to deliver proven quantum-safe discovery and remediation capabilities to customers in the UAE, backed by strong regional delivery expertise and global technical innovation.”

About ExeQuantum

ExeQuantum is an Australian cybersecurity company dedicated to the practical deployment of post-quantum cryptography. The company develops quantum-safe discovery, remediation, and monitoring platforms, including CipherScout, CipherForge, and CipherWatch, designed for real-world enterprise and government environments transitioning toward quantum-resilient security.

About Ducont Strategic IT Services LLC

Ducont Strategic IT Services LLC is a UAE-based technology solutions provider with over 25 years of experience delivering systems integration and digital transformation services to government and enterprise organizations across the region. It is part of the Ducont Group, which brings together capabilities across Digital Transformation, Enterprise Mobility, Messaging & Notification Services, Field Service Management, and IT and Business Consulting, serving clients across diverse industries.

