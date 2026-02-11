WOW.DHS.GOV: ICE Arrests More Criminal Illegal Alien Pedophiles, Rapists, and Violent Assailants Across the Country Yesterday

Despite false claims by the media, nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S.

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrest of more criminal illegal aliens including those convicted for heinous crimes such as sex abuse of a child, rape, domestic assault, and battery.

“Yesterday, our brave law enforcement arrested criminal illegal aliens including pedophiles, rapists, and violent assailants from across the country. Far too often these public safety threats are released by sanctuary politicians from their jails back into our neighborhoods,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Despite false claims by the media, our officers are targeting public safety threats. Nearly 70% of ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will find you and arrest you.”

Worst of the worst arrests yesterday:

Daniel Pineda-Velasquez, a criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, convicted for sex abuse of a minor, rape, third-degree sex offense, assault, and fourth-degree sex contact in Prince Georges County, Maryland.

Josue Salvador Portillo-Henriquez, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted for rape in Baltimore County, Maryland.

Baltazar Mendoza-Lopez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for battery in Hendry, Florida.

Domingo Duran-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for domestic assault in St. Louis, Missouri.

Vanessa Torres-Hernandez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for unlawful carrying of a weapon and driving under the influence in Weatherford, Texas.

Americans can see more public safety threats arrested from across the country: WOW.DHS.gov.

