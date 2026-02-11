ICE Asks North Carolina Politicians to Not Release Criminal Illegal Alien Charged with Multiple Counts of Child Rape

Sanctuary policies resulted in the release of nearly 1,400 criminal illegal aliens from jail directly back onto North Carolina streets

WASHINGTON – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged an arrest detainer—which is a request that local law enforcement not release this criminal into North Carolina neighborhoods without notification to ICE—for Juan Ramon Juarez-Talamantes. This criminal illegal alien from Mexico was arrested on November 19, 2025, for two counts of rape of a child under 15-years-old in Asheville, North Carolina. He was charged with a third count on January 22, 2026, following the discovery of a third child victim.

Juan Ramon Juarez-Talamantes

Local politicians in Asheville, North Carolina have previously stated they will not use county resources to enforce immigration laws. Nearly 1,400 detainers across North Carolina have not been honored—meaning criminal illegal aliens have been released from North Carolina jails back into American communities to create more victims.

“This depraved sicko is charged with raping three children. This criminal illegal alien has no place in American communities,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “We are calling on Asheville sanctuary politicians to commit to not releasing this pedophile back into our communities to prey on more innocent children. If politicians allow state and local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE, we can get criminals like this out of our country.”

DHS law enforcement is protecting American communities every day from another senseless tragedy like this taking place in another town, to another family. Victims of illegal alien crime may receive support from the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) Office by contacting 1-855-488-6423.

