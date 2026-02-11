SiC Sintering Aids Market is Set to Reach USD 1.8 Billion by 2036 Amid Semiconductor Localization and 800V EV Adoption

SiC Sintering Aids Market Size

The United States market to grow at 11.4% CAGR, driven by CHIPS Act incentives, $277 million to USA Rare Earth, and Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley SiC fab expansion.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global SiC sintering aids market is projected to grow from USD 0.7 billion in 2026 to USD 1.8 billion by 2036, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.9%, according to new analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI). The growth reflects structural changes across semiconductor manufacturing, electric vehicle (EV) electrification, and AI-driven data center infrastructure.

The report outlines how the market is shifting from fragmented additive supply chains toward vertically integrated, performance-driven material ecosystems. Sintering aids once treated as secondary inputs are increasingly viewed as strategic enablers of yield optimization, thermal stability, and densification in silicon carbide (SiC) ceramics used across power electronics and semiconductor applications.

Market Overview: Strategic Materials in a High-Voltage Era

• Market Value (2026E): USD 0.7 billion

• Projected Value (2036F): USD 1.8 billion

• CAGR (2026–2036): 9.9%

The SiC sintering aids market comprises specialty additives including boron-based compounds, alumina and oxide blends, and rare-earth oxides used to promote densification and grain boundary control during SiC ceramic sintering. These materials are critical to pressureless and low-pressure sintering at industrial scale, ensuring mechanical integrity and high thermal conductivity in advanced components.

Growth is directly tied to:

• Expansion of SiC-based power devices

• Adoption of 800V EV architectures

• Scaling of 200-mm (8-inch) SiC wafers

• AI data center power density requirements

• Semiconductor supply chain localization initiatives

Industry Transformation: Vertical Integration and Sustainability

The market is undergoing consolidation and vertical integration across the semiconductor value chain. In 2025, Schunk Group completed its full acquisition of ESK-SIC, securing stable access to high-quality SiC powders for technical ceramics and additive manufacturing. Central to this integration is the industrial scaling of RECOSiC technology, a recycling process that reduces CO₂ emissions by 80%, reflecting rising demand for low-carbon semiconductor materials.

Similarly, onsemi’s USD 115 million acquisition of Qorvo’s SiC JFET business integrates ultra-low on-resistance technology into its EliteSiC portfolio, targeting AI data centers and EV battery disconnect systems. These moves signal a broader transition away from commodity supply toward integrated material-performance ecosystems.

Wolfspeed’s 2025 launch of its Gen 4 SiC platform featuring advanced MOSFET architectures that reduce power losses by up to 80% compared to traditional silicon further reinforces the need for high-purity sintering solutions.

Key Growth Drivers of the SiC Sintering Aids Market

1. Semiconductor Fabrication Expansion

Global semiconductor capital expenditures reached approximately USD 185 billion in 2025, increasing manufacturing capacity by 7%. Asia-Pacific remains a focal point, with India approving major joint ventures such as the HCL–Foxconn semiconductor partnership. These facilities require high-performance SiC ceramics for wafer processing equipment operating in corrosive, high-temperature environments.

2. Automotive Electrification and 800V Platforms

By late 2025, the automotive sector accounted for 61% of silicon carbide power semiconductor revenue, driven by the shift toward 800V vehicle architectures. Ultra-fast charging networks exceeding 350 kW are expanding globally, requiring sintered SiC power modules capable of handling extreme thermal loads.

3. AI Data Center Infrastructure

Modern AI compute clusters aim for 25–40% cooling cost reductions by deploying SiC-based power supplies operating at elevated temperatures. This creates new demand for advanced sintering aids that enable complex, thermally efficient ceramic heat sinks through pressureless sintering processes.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Aid Type

• Boron-Based Aids (36% Market Share): Dominant due to their role in pressureless sintering for high-density industrial ceramics. Increasing demand for ultra-high-purity grades supports semiconductor fabrication expansion.

• Alumina or Oxide Blends

• Rare-Earth Oxides

• Other Specialty Additives

The Semicon India Programme, approving Rs. 1.6 Lakh Crore in investments as of February 2026, has intensified demand for boron-based materials in new domestic fabrication units.

By Application

• Power Modules (35% Market Share): Driven by EV inverters and AI data center infrastructure.

• Substrates and Wafers

• Ceramic Components

Transition from 150-mm to 200-mm SiC wafers—led by high-volume production at facilities such as Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley fab—has nearly doubled chip output per substrate, increasing sintering performance requirements.

Regional Outlook

China (CAGR: 11.9%)

China leads global growth under its 15th Five-Year Plan (2026–2030), emphasizing localization of core semiconductor materials. In late 2025, a YOFC-backed SiC facility in Wuhan achieved a 97% yield rate for its first 360,000-wafer batch, accelerating domestic supply chain integration.

United States (CAGR: 11.4%)

Federal incentives under the CHIPS and Science Act, combined with a 25% tariff on specific semiconductor imports introduced in January 2026, have strengthened domestic sourcing. Wolfspeed’s Mohawk Valley fab is recognized as the world’s largest 200-mm SiC facility.

United Kingdom (CAGR: 10.4%)

The South Wales semiconductor cluster (CSconnected) received £10 million in government support in 2025, reinforcing the UK’s focus on compound semiconductor innovation and high-value R&D.

Japan (CAGR: 9.2%)

Japan’s METI approved a ¥1 trillion initiative in early 2026 to support next-generation chip production. Expansion of JASM in Kumamoto and capacity increases by firms such as Asahi Yukizai reinforce domestic SiC material leadership.

Competitive Landscape

The competitive environment reflects a shift from material supply to end-to-end integration. Companies are aligning sintering aid development with advanced semiconductor node requirements and renewable energy infrastructure.

Key players profiled include:

• KYOCERA Corporation

• CoorsTek, Inc.

• H.C. Starck Solutions GmbH

• Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (Saint-Gobain Ceramics business)

• Fiven ASA

• Fujimi Incorporated

• Treibacher Industrie AG

• Ferro Corporation

• Henze BNP AG

• Washington Mills LLC

CoorsTek reportedly holds a 65% share in hot-pressed sintered SiC ceramics revenue as of early 2026, while Treibacher Industrie AG completed a €120 million recycling plant to strengthen Europe’s advanced ceramic supply chain.

