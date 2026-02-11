The Business Research Company

Solvent-Based Adhesives Market to Hit $27.46 Billion by 2030, Says TBRC Report

Expected to grow to $27.46 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The solvent-based adhesives sector has been experiencing significant growth recently, supported by a range of industrial and commercial demands. This market's expansion is closely tied to developments in construction, automotive manufacturing, and packaging industries, among others. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and future trends shaping this industry.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Solvent-Based Adhesives Market

The solvent-based adhesives market has shown strong expansion in recent years. It is projected to grow from $16.84 billion in 2025 to $18.46 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This steady increase has mainly been driven by the rising activities in construction, automotive manufacturing growth, increasing demand for reliable bonding solutions, wider adoption in packaging, and advancements in solvent-based resin technologies.

Looking ahead, the solvent-based adhesives market is expected to accelerate further, reaching $27.46 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 10.4%. Factors contributing to this growth include the surge in electric vehicle manufacturing, expanding infrastructure projects, a growing need for high-performance adhesives, industrial manufacturing growth, and innovative adhesive formulations. Emerging trends highlight a growing role in automotive assembly, stronger bonding requirements, broader packaging applications, increased use in woodworking, and an emphasis on multi-surface adhesion capabilities.

Understanding Solvent-Based Adhesives and Their Versatility

Solvent-based adhesives are composed of elastomers dissolved in solvents or made from phenolic/formaldehyde resins. Their formulation allows them to bond effectively across both porous and non-porous surfaces, providing reliable and durable adhesion that suits a wide variety of applications. This versatility makes them a preferred choice in industries requiring long-lasting bonding solutions.

Factors Propelling the Solvent-Based Adhesives Market Growth

The expanding construction industry is a significant driver behind the growing solvent-based adhesives market. Construction involves the comprehensive process of designing, planning, assembling, and erecting physical infrastructure and facilities. Solvent-based adhesives find extensive use in construction due to their strong, durable bonds, high initial tack, flexibility, and resistance to environmental factors like temperature, moisture, and chemicals.

Urbanization, infrastructure expansion, and increased government spending on public and private projects are stimulating construction activities worldwide. For example, in November 2024, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) in the UK reported a 4.2% growth in the value of new construction work in Great Britain, reaching a record £139,029 million. This growth includes both private and public infrastructure projects, underlining the positive impact of construction developments on the solvent-based adhesives market.

Additional Drivers Shaping Market Demand

Alongside construction, the growing automotive manufacturing sector is fueling demand for solvent-based adhesives. These adhesives play a crucial role in assembly processes, contributing to the durability and safety of vehicles. The packaging industry’s increasing use of solvent-based adhesives for secure, high-performance bonds also supports market expansion. Furthermore, innovating adhesive formulations that enhance functionality and environmental compatibility is attracting industrial manufacturers.

Regional Market Trends in Solvent-Based Adhesives

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for solvent-based adhesives, reflecting the rapid industrialization and infrastructure growth across countries in this area. North America ranked as the second-largest market, driven by advanced manufacturing and automotive industries. The solvent-based adhesives market report covers key regions including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market distribution and trends.

