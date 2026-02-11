The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's The Polyurethane Market is projected to achieve a value of US $132 billion by 2030.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The polyurethane market is experiencing robust growth, driven by its diverse applications across various industries. As demand for advanced materials rises, polyurethane continues to play a crucial role in sectors such as construction, automotive, and healthcare. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional insights, and trends shaping the polyurethane landscape.

Polyurethane Market Size and Forecast Through 2026

The polyurethane market has seen significant expansion in recent years and is projected to continue on this trajectory. The market value is expected to climb from $90.52 billion in 2025 to $97.71 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This past growth has been fueled by developments in furniture manufacturing, increased use of insulation in construction, extensive application in footwear production, steady availability of essential raw materials like polyols and isocyanates, and growth in automotive interior components. Looking ahead, the market is set to reach $132 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Factors contributing to future expansion include the rise in electric vehicle manufacturing, a push toward sustainable building materials, heightened demand for medical devices, innovations in bio-based polyurethanes, and expanded appliance production. Key trends involve greater demand for both flexible and rigid foams, growing utilization in healthcare devices, increased adoption in automotive lightweighting, and the broadening use of polyurethane coatings and sealants, with a focus on durable and versatile polymer systems.

Understanding Polyurethane and Its Applications

Polyurethane is a versatile plastic polymer created through the reaction of polyols (alcohols with multiple reactive hydroxyl groups) and diisocyanates or polymeric isocyanates, aided by catalysts and additives. It is prized for its adaptability, safety, and eco-friendly attributes, making it a popular choice for consumer and industrial products. Beyond everyday uses, polyurethane also plays a vital role in the medical field, featuring in devices such as pacemakers, artificial hearts, and other applications involving blood contact, underlining its importance in advanced healthcare technologies.

Key Factors Fueling Polyurethane Market Growth

The expanding construction industry is a major driver of polyurethane demand. This sector, which involves the building, maintenance, and repair of structures, benefits greatly from polyurethane’s versatility and advantageous properties. Polyurethane enhances energy efficiency, durability, and overall performance across a wide range of construction applications. For example, data from the US Census Bureau in July 2024 shows that the value of construction activities in the United States increased from $2.01 trillion in May 2023 to $2.14 trillion in May 2024. This upward trend in construction activity directly supports the growing need for polyurethane products within the industry.

Polyurethane Market Insights by Region

In 2025, Asia-Pacific was the largest regional market for polyurethane, reflecting strong industrial growth and demand across multiple sectors. North America held the position as the second-largest market globally. The comprehensive polyurethane market report covers several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on geographic market dynamics and trends.

