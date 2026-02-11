Dental Imaging Equipment Market to Reach US$ 6.5 bn by 2033 | Persistence Market Research

Dental Imaging Equipment

The global dental imaging equipment market is projected to grow from US$3.6B in 2026 to US$6.5B by 2033, driven by advancements in digital dentistry and AI.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global dental imaging equipment market is projected to grow from US$3.6 billion in 2026 to US$6.5 billion by 2033, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during the forecast period. This growth is driven by the increasing prevalence of dental disorders, rising demand for early and accurate diagnosis, and rapid technological advancements in digital dentistry.

Key Industry Highlights

Prevalence of Dental Disorders: The rising incidence of dental caries, periodontal diseases, and oral infections globally is boosting the demand for advanced imaging systems to support early diagnosis and treatment planning.

Digital Transition: Dental practices are rapidly shifting from analog to digital imaging technologies due to the superior image quality, faster processing, reduced radiation exposure, and improved data storage capabilities offered by digital solutions.

Technological Advancements: Innovations in low-dose imaging technologies and stricter regulatory standards are promoting the adoption of safer dental imaging systems among healthcare providers.

Extraoral Imaging Equipment: Extraoral dental imaging equipment leads the market due to its ability to support a wide range of high-value applications, including orthodontics, implant planning, maxillofacial surgery, and full-jaw assessment.

Regional Leadership: North America is the dominant region in the dental imaging equipment market due to its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high penetration of digital imaging technologies, and the presence of key manufacturers.

Market Dynamics

Driver - Rising Focus on Cosmetic Dentistry: Cosmetic dentistry is a major driver of the dental imaging equipment market. Procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, and orthodontics are becoming increasingly popular, leading to a surge in demand for high-quality dental imaging systems. The integration of advanced tools like intraoral cameras and digital radiography has transformed cosmetic dentistry by providing detailed images for accurate diagnosis and treatment planning, thereby enhancing patient satisfaction and confidence.

Restraint - Radiation Exposure Concerns: Despite technological advancements aimed at reducing radiation levels, concerns regarding the cumulative effects of X-ray exposure persist. Vulnerable groups such as children, pregnant women, and the elderly are particularly sensitive to radiation, which affects patient acceptance and can limit the frequency of imaging. Additionally, the “as low as reasonably achievable” (ALARA) principle in radiology practices encourages clinicians to minimize imaging frequency, which in turn affects equipment utilization.

Opportunity - Integration with 3D Printing and Regenerative Medicine: The integration of 3D printing with dental imaging equipment presents a significant opportunity. By combining cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) with 3D printing, dentists can convert high-resolution anatomical data into accurate physical models, surgical guides, and custom prosthetics. This improves the accuracy and efficiency of procedures such as implant placement and orthodontics, while also reducing chair time and minimizing risks.

Category-wise Analysis

By Product: Extraoral dental imaging equipment holds the largest market share due to its versatility and broader clinical applications compared to intraoral systems and CBCT-only technologies. Extraoral devices, including panoramic and cephalometric X-rays, are essential for comprehensive diagnostics and treatment planning, especially in implantology, orthodontics, and maxillofacial surgery.

By End-user: Independent dental clinics dominate the dental imaging equipment market. These clinics perform a wide range of dental procedures and rely on advanced imaging systems to ensure accurate diagnosis and treatment planning. The rising demand for cosmetic dentistry and greater patient awareness of oral health have driven the adoption of imaging technologies in private dental practices.

Regional Insights

North America: North America leads the global dental imaging equipment market, accounting for approximately 38–40% of the total share. This dominance is driven by the U.S.'s advanced healthcare infrastructure, widespread adoption of digital imaging technologies, and strong reimbursement frameworks. Dental practices across the region have rapidly transitioned to digital solutions, enhancing diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning, especially in fields like implants and orthodontics.

Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region for dental imaging equipment, fueled by rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and increasing awareness of oral health. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing significant growth in private dental clinics, contributing to the rising demand for advanced imaging solutions like CBCT and intraoral scanners. Additionally, the increasing emphasis on preventive and cosmetic dentistry, along with dental tourism, is further supporting market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The dental imaging equipment market is highly competitive, with both global and regional players competing to lead technological innovation and market share. Companies are focused on developing advanced digital imaging systems, including CBCT, AI-powered software, and portable intraoral devices, to differentiate themselves. Strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are commonly employed to expand product portfolios and geographical reach.

Key Players in the Market

Envista Holdings Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Danaher Corporation

Planmeca Oy

VATECH Co., Ltd.

Carestream Dental, LLC

Acteon Group

Owandy Radiology

DÜRR DENTAL SE

Midmark Corporation

3Shape

J. Morita Corporation

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Intraoral Dental Imaging Equipment

Intraoral X-ray Systems

Wall/Floor Mounted Intraoral X-ray Systems

Hand-Held Intraoral X-ray Systems

Intraoral Plate Scanners

Intraoral Sensors

Intraoral Phosphor Storage Plates

Intraoral Cameras

Extraoral Dental Imaging Equipment

Extra-oral X-ray Systems

Panoramic X-ray Systems

Cephalometric Projection Systems

Extraoral Scanners

Cone-Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Imaging

By Dimension

2D Dental Imaging Equipment

3D Dental Imaging Equipment

By End-user

Hospitals

Independent Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Forensic Laboratories

By Region

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia and Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

