The Business Research Company's The Polybutadiene (BR) Market is Projected to Grow to $29.5 Billion by 2030

Expected to grow to $29.5 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The polybutadiene (BR) market has been gradually expanding, reflecting growing applications across several industries. Its versatile nature and performance benefits have positioned it as a key material, particularly in automotive and industrial sectors. Let’s explore the market’s size, growth drivers, regional insights, and the trends shaping its future trajectory.

Projected Growth and Market Size of Polybutadiene (BR)

The polybutadiene (BR) market has shown consistent growth over recent years. It is anticipated to increase from $22.71 billion in 2025 to $23.75 billion in 2026, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6%. This expansion during the historical period has been fueled by rising automotive tire production, growing usage of synthetic rubber, demand for plastics modification, development of industrial rubber products, and the ready availability of petrochemical feedstocks.

Looking ahead, the market is expected to accelerate its growth, reaching $29.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6%. Factors contributing to this positive outlook include increased demand for tires in electric vehicles, the need for lightweight plastic components, protective solutions for electronics, infrastructure development, and enhanced polymer performance. Key trends anticipated during this forecast period involve robust tire manufacturing demand, increased incorporation of polybutadiene in ABS and polystyrene plastics, expansion in liquid polybutadiene applications, rising adoption in electronics encapsulation, and a focus on materials with high abrasion resistance.

Understanding Polybutadiene and Its Applications

Polybutadiene is a synthetic rubber created by polymerizing the monomer 1,3-butadiene. Thanks to its abrasion resistance, it is widely used in tire manufacturing and as an additive that boosts the mechanical strength of plastics like polystyrene and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). Beyond these uses, polybutadiene serves as a coating or encapsulation material for electronic components, providing excellent electrical resistivity and protection.

Key Drivers Fueling Polybutadiene (BR) Market Expansion

One of the foremost growth catalysts for the polybutadiene (BR) market is the increasing demand from the automotive sector. This industry, known for its complexity and scale, involves designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling motor vehicles. Polybutadiene finds multiple applications in this space, such as in tires, seals, gaskets, vibration dampers, and suspension bushings due to its durability, versatility, and resilience.

For context, in September 2024, the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA), based in Belgium, reported that approximately 93.9 million motor vehicles are produced globally each year. This substantial production volume, along with rising tire demand, continues to drive the growth of the polybutadiene (BR) market.

Regional Overview of the Global Polybutadiene (BR) Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific led the polybutadiene (BR) market in terms of size, holding the largest regional share. Western Europe followed as the second-largest market globally. The comprehensive analysis of this market also includes other key regions such as South East Asia, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a broad perspective on market dynamics worldwide.

