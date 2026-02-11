Furniture Foam Market Projected to Reach $79.37 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 5.3%

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The furniture foam market has experienced significant growth recently, driven by various factors tied to housing and furniture industries. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue expanding steadily, fueled by evolving consumer preferences and industrial advancements. Below is a detailed overview of the market’s size, key drivers, regional dominance, and future outlook.

Strong Market Size Expansion Expected in Furniture Foam Market Between 2025 and 2030

The furniture foam market has shown remarkable progress over recent years. It is projected to increase from $60.94 billion in 2025 to $64.48 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This historical growth has been driven by factors such as a surge in housing construction, expansion in furniture manufacturing, rising demand for upholstered seating, widespread availability of polyurethane foam materials, and an increase in consumer spending on home furnishings.

Looking forward, the furniture foam market is anticipated to grow to $79.38 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.3%. This forecasted growth is expected to be supported by accelerating urbanization, increasing demand for premium furniture products, development in the hospitality industry, advancements in foam production technologies, and a stronger focus on sustainable foam materials. Key trends shaping this growth include a rising preference for comfort-oriented furniture, greater adoption of high-density foams, expanding use of memory foam products, emphasis on durable cushions, and increasing residential furniture consumption.

Understanding Furniture Foam and Its Applications

Furniture foam is a soft, flexible material widely used in upholstered furniture to enhance comfort, support, and durability. It comes in various densities and firmness levels to suit different types of furniture, ensuring long-lasting shape retention and durability. Additionally, foam helps in absorbing impact and contributes to an improved seating or sleeping experience across multiple furniture applications.

Residential and Commercial Building Projects as Primary Growth Drivers for Furniture Foam

One of the main factors expected to drive the furniture foam market is the ongoing rise in residential and commercial building projects. Residential buildings, which include houses, apartments, and condominiums, are designed for living purposes, while commercial buildings encompass offices, retail spaces, and warehouses. The increase in construction activity across these sectors is supported by economic growth, government incentives, and recovery from the pandemic’s impact.

Furniture foam plays an important role in these projects by being used in seating, mattresses, and cushioning to provide comfort and durability within interior design and furniture applications. For example, in July 2024, Trading Economics reported that single-family home sales in the US rose from 621 thousand units in May to 668 thousand in June, followed by a jump to 739 thousand in July. This translates to a 7.6% increase from May to June, and another 10.6% growth from June to July, underscoring the expanding residential construction sector’s influence on furniture foam demand.

Regional Landscape and Market Leadership in Furniture Foam

In 2025, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the furniture foam sector, reflecting the region’s rapid urbanization and booming construction industry. The comprehensive market report also covers other key regions, including South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, offering insights into global market distribution and growth trends.

