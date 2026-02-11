Naples Florida Health Leaders Expand Integrative Care Model to Support Systemic Family Wellness

Applied Science For Regeneration… Service Above Self… Excellence In All We Do. Marc McCollaum, PA-C, of Advanced Regenerative Medicine in Naples, Florida Dr. Paul F. Finucan, DC, founder of Alternative Health & Healing Center in Naples, Florida

Distinguished Fellow Marc McCollaum PA-C & Dr. Paul Finucan DC Integrate Non-Cellular Regenerative Protein Technology to Facilitate Restorative Health Pathways.

NAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marc McCollaum, PA-C, a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants, has announced a strategic expansion of services at the Alternative Health & Healing Center in Naples. Collaborating with clinic founder Dr. Paul F. Finucan, DC, the team is formalizing a multi-specialty approach that harmonizes advanced chiropractic care with specialized medical protocols to support the body’s natural repair environment.

As part of this expansion, the center has integrated the Regenerative Protein Array (RPA) into its clinical toolkit. This non-cellular signaling technology provides a concentrated foundation of over 300 signaling proteins, growth factors, and cytokines. By moving beyond traditional masking agents, the clinic utilizes these bioactive components to facilitate a restorative path for individuals managing chronic discomfort and seeking long-term physiological resilience.

A Unified Vision for Restorative Care

The collaboration between McCollaum and Dr. Finucan represents more than four decades of combined experience in holistic and interventional medicine. Their shared philosophy focuses on identifying the root cause of physiological dysfunction rather than managing temporary symptoms.

"Our goal is to offer individuals a genuine opportunity for physiological recovery," stated Marc McCollaum, PA-C. "By integrating non-cellular protein technology with our established integrative protocols, we are providing the body with the high-level signaling markers it needs to support its own repair mechanisms. This is particularly vital for families seeking comprehensive wellness solutions that prioritize long-term health." ¹

Supporting Physiological Resilience and Longevity

The Alternative Health & Healing Center utilizes the RPA to address a broad range of patient needs, from musculoskeletal issues to complex systemic concerns. Unlike live cellular products, which can vary in consistency, the RPA is non-cellular and designed for clinical stability. This ensures that patients receive a precise and potent array of repair signals without the risks often associated with antigen-antibody reactions found in earlier-generation biological treatments.

Dr. Paul Finucan, who has spent over 40 years utilizing Applied Kinesiology and advanced technology to restore patient function, views the addition of RPA as a natural evolution for the practice.

"We have always been dedicated to staying at the forefront of health technology that respects the body's innate ability to recover," Dr. Finucan noted. "The synergy between spinal health and advanced protein signaling allows us to coordinate care that supports the person as a whole. This non-cellular approach provides a level of biochemical support that complements our structural work, helping our patients achieve a better quality of life and functional independence." ²

Commitment to Community and Clinical Excellence

The expansion of the Naples facility aligns with the practitioners’ shared commitment to physician education and community support. Marc McCollaum, a recognized leader in the Florida medical community, continues to advocate for the ethical integration of regenerative science into primary and specialized care settings.

By prioritizing the body's internal signaling environment, the Alternative Health & Healing Center is establishing a new benchmark for family-centered restorative medicine in Southwest Florida.

About Genesis Regenerative

Genesis Regenerative is a leader in non-cellular products that develops and markets its advanced Regenerative Protein Array (RPA). The company is committed to establishing a new standard of care through ethical practices, comprehensive educational resources, and a dual-sided support system for both patients and clinicians.

https://genesisregenerative.com/

About Marc McCollaum, PA-C, MPAS

Marc McCollaum is a Distinguished Fellow of the American Academy of Physician Assistants with 30 years of clinical experience. Specializing in primary care, endocrinology, and restorative medicine, he is a recognized leader in the Florida medical community and a dedicated advocate for patient-centered, integrative care.

https://advancedregenerativemed.com/

About Dr. Paul F. Finucan, DC

Dr. Paul F. Finucan is an established chiropractic physician with over 40 years of experience. Founder of the Alternative Health & Healing Center, he is a recognized expert in Applied Kinesiology and acupuncture, known for his contributions to the field of holistic health and wellness.

https://mynapleschiropractor.com/

¹ Quotations provided by Marc McCollaum, PA-C, of Advanced Regenerative Medicine.

² Quotations provided by Dr. Paul F. Finucan, DC, founder of Alternative Health & Healing Center.



Marc McCollaum, PA - Genesis Regenerative Protein Array Testimonial

