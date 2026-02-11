Analysis Report on Body Lotions Market Size, Share, and Trends by Product

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The body lotions market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by evolving consumer preferences and broader awareness around skincare. This sector is set to continue its rapid expansion as more people prioritize personal care and look for products that cater to various skin needs. Let’s explore the market size, key growth factors, leading regions, and emerging trends shaping this industry.

Body Lotions Market Size and Projected Growth Trajectory

The body lotions market has seen swift expansion and is projected to advance from $86.98 billion in 2025 to $97.36 billion in 2026, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. This historic growth is largely fueled by a surge in personal hygiene awareness, the booming cosmetics industry, rising disposable incomes, broader retail availability, and increasing demand for everyday skincare products. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $149.08 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%. Factors contributing to this future growth include heightened awareness of UV protection, an increasing desire for multifunctional skincare products, the rise of e-commerce in beauty retail, advancements in dermatological formulations, and the growing popularity of baby care items. Key trends anticipated during the forecast period include a stronger preference for skin-specific formulations, a shift toward natural ingredients, expanded use of sunscreen-infused body lotions, a greater focus on products designed for sensitive skin, and an upward swing in demand for premium personal care goods.

Understanding Body Lotions and Their Purpose

Body lotions are smooth, liquid skincare products intended for application on the skin to serve medicinal, cosmetic, or protective functions. A common example is sunscreen, which shields the skin from harmful ultraviolet (UV) rays, helping to prevent sunburn and long-term sun damage.

Personal Grooming Awareness as a Catalyst for Market Growth

Growing consumer emphasis on personal grooming is a key driver propelling the body lotions market forward. Personal grooming encompasses maintaining cleanliness, well-kept hair and nails, controlling body odor, and dressing neatly. Body lotions play a significant role in this routine by providing skin hydration, promoting skin health, enhancing moisturizing effects, improving skin texture and appearance, and offering sun protection. For instance, in October 2024, Cosmetics Business, a UK-based beauty industry publication, reported that US sales rose by 10% during the first half of 2024, with hair products priced above $30 growing three times faster than lower-priced alternatives compared to the previous year. This example highlights the rising consumer focus on grooming, which in turn drives demand for body lotion products.

Dominant Regions Leading the Body Lotions Market

In 2025, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest regional market for body lotions, followed by North America as the second-largest. The comprehensive market research includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a global view of market dynamics and growth opportunities.

