Merlin Fine Art Announces Tide & Light: Animal Studies by Harper Sableton

Shoreline Gathering — A figure stands in mirror-still shallows between two dogs, the scene doubled by reflection; a signature work from Harper Sableton’s Tide & Light: Animal Studies (2025).

Merlin Fine Art releases Tide & Light: Animal Studies (2025), a calm, cinematic series of reflective-water silhouettes by featured artist Harper Sableton.

Tide & Light is about the moment the shoreline turns into a mirror—when silhouettes simplify and reflection completes the image.” — Harper Sableton

GREENS FARMS, CT, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Merlin Fine Art announced today the release of “Tide & Light: Animal Studies (2025),” a new presentation of work by featured artist Harper Sableton, available to view online.Tide & Light names a specific kind of shoreline stillness—when the water turns into a mirror, forms simplify, and reflection becomes part of the composition. Across the collection, silhouettes in shallow water become a visual language: horses, dogs, and small human moments reduced to essentials, where balance and negative space hold the frame as much as any subject.The works favor clarity and restraint. Long horizons and quiet geometry create images that read immediately from across a room—clean shapes, calm tonal fields, and a sense of air—while closer viewing reveals texture in the water’s surface, subtle atmospheric haze, and the gentle distortions that arrive when a reflection breaks into ripples. Rather than spectacle, the series is organized around the quiet drama of a pause: an animal’s stance, a still step, the instant when light softens and the scene feels briefly suspended.Sableton’s approach blends a photographic base with careful enhancement, maintaining a modern, quietly cinematic tone without overt stylization. The result is a body of work that stays grounded in observed light while leaning into the graphic strength of silhouette—an interplay of presence and echo, subject and reflection, gesture and its doubled counterpart on the waterline.A signature image from the series, “Shoreline Gathering,” depicts a figure paused in mirror-still shallows between two dogs, the scene doubled by reflection. Counted among the artist’s personal favorites, it has become one of the most widely recognized and most acclaimed works from Tide & Light, capturing the collection’s central motifs—companionship, negative space, and the reflective edge between stillness and motion.Images and additional information are available upon request.The Tide & Light Collection: Click Here for The Collection URL: http://fineartamerica.com/profiles/harper-sableton/shop About Harper SabletonHarper Sableton is drawn to calm, cinematic moments: the meeting of water and light, the hush of evening air, and the grounded companionship of animals in open space. The work favors clarity and mood over noise, with compositions that feel timeless and unforced.Additional Artist Information: Click Here for Additional Artist Information URL: http://merlinclassics.store/harper-sableton About Merlin Fine ArtMerlin Fine Art presents curated collections and artist-led releases with an emphasis on clarity, restraint, and a sense of place.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.