RUNWAY 7 ANNOUNCES ITS NEW YORK FASHION WEEK LINEUP FEB 12-15

Presented by Runway 7 Fashion

Runway 7 Kicks Off 4 Day Schedule of Must-See Shows and Unparalleled New York Fashion Week Experiences at Sony Hall

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Runway 7, the award-winning fashion production company, featured on the Inc. 5000 List as one of America’s fastest growing companies, has announced its highly anticipated lineup for New York Fashion Week. The four-day event will take place February 12-15 at Sony Hall, The lineup offers a diverse range of fashion brands, creating a must-attend experience for media, buyers and fashion enthusiasts.Celebrating its 10th Season, Runway 7 embodies the pinnacle of cultural diversity within the fashion industry. Each season, the platform offers an extensive lifestyle marketplace spanning fashion, art, design and music bringing together this season more than 85 designers representing over 15 countries.Runway 7’s NYFW schedule opens on Thursday, February 12 at 7 p. m. with a special presentation as renowned CFDA designer Naeem Khan will be presented with the “Excellence in Design” award, celebrating over 20 years as a pioneer in his field. Runway 7 continues to showcase designers across disciplines, aesthetics, and markets. From Willow Bean Studio, highlighting youth-driven design, to vibrant carnival and cultural expressions by Mas Parade and Simon Villalba, the runway reflects a global dialogue rooted in identity and creativity. Contemporary athleisure and lifestyle brands such as Bugatti and RR22 by Rick Ross brings a celebrity-forward edge to the lineup.Runway presentations continue on Friday, February 13 starting at 11 a. m. Among the designers participating this season are Driiviin, Bloomin Sage, Revenue Brand, Daania, STKY, XOLOM by Xochitl Lopez, CDJ Fashion Forward and Blessed Brand Clothing will headline an official swim and streetwear hour. The high-energy showcase reflects the pulse of contemporary street culture and performance-driven fashion.The momentum continues with a strong lineup featuring Cleve De’ Marte, Jimmy Jacobs, Steevteez, and ROVAINA, spotlighting luxury streetwear, denim, swim, and activewear through a refined yet urban lens. The afternoon shows ushers in a polished chapter of the Runway 7 schedule, where precision, craftsmanship, and modern elegance take center stage. TIMBARDI introduces a sharp, architectural approach to contemporary dressing, while Glory by Jes delivers confident ready-to-wear imbued with quiet strength and femininity. Jordan Carpenter Fashion elevates evening through sculptural silhouettes and red-carpet sophistication, complemented by the denim-forward narrative of Nineteen87Denim, which redefines Americana through a modern luxury lens. Select appearances from Martianally promise experimental construction and forward-thinking design codes that push the boundaries of form and function.For the evening shows, the runway transforms once more, spotlighting a globally inspired showcase that blends couture sensibility with cultural heritage. Wavryn Active brings a performance-driven elegance to activewear, seamlessly merging function and fashion. Jind Mahia and Laxakaar present richly detailed collections rooted in tradition yet executed with contemporary refinement, while Kriti offers a couture-forward vision marked by intricate craftsmanship and elevated design language. Closing the segment, Viann’k Mansur delivers statement eveningwear defined by drama, precision tailoring, and undeniable runway presence. Torras Life making its NYFW debut, sets the tone with modern versatility as they will be integrating its signature phone cases into a ready-to-wear showcase that blends tech with nature, while SimAllure Boutique and Levatino Couture LLC introduce elevated glamour through meticulously crafted gowns and couture silhouettes. Randhawa Brands brings a sense of regal drama rooted in heritage, contrasted by the clean, contemporary elegance of Xijia Cheng, whose ready-to-wear reflects precision and modern restraint.Ren Haixi takes the runway once again with a couture-driven vision that has earned international recognition and dressed A-list figures including Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Billie Eilish, and Cardi B. The international presence is further distinguished by Miguel Llopis, a Mediterranean fashion force celebrated for his mastery of moulage and architectural construction. His designs bring a refined European sensibility to the runway where fluid form, precision technique, and couture tradition converge in a striking visual narrative. On the schedule once again is the New York based contemporary streetwear brand CHICK, showcasing their newest ‘comfort meets fashion’ collection.Moon Chang will close Runway 7’s New York Fashion Week on Saturday evening with a finale that bridges innovation, sustainability, and couture invention. Chang’s work has been featured in Vogue, ELLE, Harper’s Bazaar, WWD, and more, and has earned prestigious recognitions including the Golden A’ Design Award and numerous design competition honors.Runway 7 continues to embrace cultural diversity, showcasing designers across multiple categories and continents. This season, a special “Made in Argentina” showcase will spotlight the intersection of heritage and brilliance from Argentine designers on Sunday, February 15, featuring shows at 5 p. m. and 7 p.m.. During this runway presentation, feature brands in the showcase include Armonie Buenos Aires, Betina Pellerino, Boris Heinrich, Ana Loyarte, DEBLANCO, Samples Studios, NKN, Refashion Queen and CASACLAN.Menswear and tailoring also take focus with designers like Ventunna, ER Suits, and DA + AF, blending classic structure with cultural narrative and indigenous influence. The diversity of the programming spanning youth fashion, streetwear, resort, swim, accessories, and couture underscores Runway 7’s commitment to representing the full spectrum of today’s fashion industry, while maintaining a strong, curated point of view , while resort and swimwear labels including Shadi, The Ross Experiment and Kelpie Swim, deliver effortless silhouettes designed for modern, global consumers.Additional brands presenting in Runway 7’s lineup include Ommy by Omy, Sparkle by Karen Chan, Noelle West Bridals, Jacquèline Designs, DEEKHSA, Pearl of Me, The D Anderson Collection, Tokyo Vibes, Label Nimisha, LuxeByDolly, Lorena Garrido, Mamtha’s Inspirations, Diamond & Pearls Fashion House, Beautiful Khaos Fashion Brand, House of Barretti, Glam2Glo, Melanie Parker International, LLC, Archie Brown Designs, Vaida, Renee Masomian, Côte à Côte, , 25th Hour – Seda Oturan, Hirun New York, Paroma ala mode, Matrimony: Runway Affair, Altana Danzhalova, Ombare, Rodeo Hippie, BMatchy, ROSZUAR, ETAP Entertainment Productions, Savvi Kids Couture and BKSmartz Designs.Runway 7 Sponsors Include:Hospitality Partners: The New Yorker & The Marmara Park AvenueBeauty Partner: Book of BeautyModelling Agency Partner: Tampa Bay Fashion ExpWellness Partner: Splish NaturalsAccessory Partners: Torras Life & ⁠ChakoLabCatering Partners: Hard Rock Cafe, Nuovo York Pizza, Little Caesars, Round K, ⁠Gogojang, Miss Korea BBQ & Cafe Baires

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.