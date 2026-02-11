EthAum Venture Partners Backs HomeRoots’ $2M Round, Boosted by NJEDA’s $1M to Drive AI Innovation in Home Furnishings

The Leadership Team of HomeRoots

HomeRoots secures $1M funding from EthAum, AH Ventures, Larac Investments, Walnut Ventures, plus $1M NJEDA grant, driving AI-innovations in home furnishings.

FAIRFIELD, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HomeRoots www.homeroots.co ), the leading B2B omnichannel wholesale platform transforming the home furnishings industry through AI-powered marketplace solutions, today announced a $1 million equity investment by EthAum Venture Partners , AH Ventures, Larac Investments, Walnut Ventures and other private investors.Complementing this equity commitment, the New Jersey Economic Development Authority ( NJEDA ) has awarded HomeRoots a $1 million zero-dilution, equity-free matching grant, creating a total $2 million funding impact while preserving founder ownership.Headquartered in Fairfield, New Jersey, HomeRoots bridges global suppliers and B2B buyers (retailers, designers, and trade professionals) with seamless access to an extensive catalog of furniture, lighting, home décor, and more. By eliminating traditional barriers like high MOQs, long lead times, and complex logistics, the platform delivers a B2C-like shopping experience to wholesale customers, supported by real-time inventory, competitive pricing, dropshipping, and integrations with major e-commerce channels.This capital infusion arrives at a critical growth juncture for HomeRoots, enabling accelerated AI feature development, expanded global market penetration, and optimized supply chain operations. The company is well-positioned to capture greater share of the $400+ billion home furnishings market through enhanced personalization tools and emerging market expansion.EthAum Venture Partners ( https://ethaum.com/ ), a Singapore-headquartered deep tech revenue scaler and venture fund, spearheaded the investment with its signature Zero BS Revenue Scaler program, designed to drive measurable customer acquisition, partner ecosystems, and go-to-market success for post-revenue B2B startups. EthAum retains rights to invest up to $500,000 in the initial tranche, with potential follow-on commitments of up to $2 million. Founded in 2019 by Pankaj Gupta and Madhu Gupta, EthAum has empowered over 120 global startups across AI, robotics, AR/VR, healthcare, and beyond, delivering tangible scaling results through its extensive GTM network and activities.“We are excited to lead this investment in HomeRoots, a standout B2B platform that masterfully combines AI innovation with ethical, cross-border commerce,” said Madhu Gupta, Managing Partner at EthAum Venture Partners. “Their focus on empowering small businesses, optimizing supply chains, and creating sustainable value aligns seamlessly with our mission to back ventures that generate real economic and environmental impact. Through our Zero BS program, we’ll help HomeRoots accelerate customer wins and global expansion, propelling them to industry leadership.”The NJEDA grant underscores New Jersey’s dedication to fostering innovative, high-growth companies. As a non-dilutive award, it enables aggressive investment in R&D, talent, and platform enhancements without equity trade-offs. “This NJEDA grant validates the strength of New Jersey’s startup ecosystem and amplifies the strategic capital from EthAum and our partners,” said Gil Bar-Lev, Founder & CEO of HomeRoots. “Together, we’re set to launch next-generation AI tools, deepen retailer integrations, and deliver exceptional value to our global community of buyers and suppliers.”Since its founding, HomeRoots has secured key retail partnerships with industry giants including Wayfair, Lowe’s, Amazon, Target, The Home Depot, and Overstock, Kohls, Walmart, AAEFS, QVC, Menards, Boscovs, Raymour & Flanigan, and Bob’s Discount Stores, alongside supplier collaborations with leaders such AirWallex, Payoneer, PingPong, and various ERP’s and logistics partners. This funding marks a transformative step forward, with upcoming launches focused on advanced AI personalization and broader market reach.For more information, visit www.homeroots.co About HomeRootsHomeRoots is a leading B2B wholesale platform revolutionizing the home furnishings industry. By leveraging AI, seamless integrations, and global supply networks, HomeRoots connects suppliers with retailers, designers, and trade professionals to offer vast selections, competitive pricing, fast U.S. shipping, and hassle-free logistics—bridging traditional wholesale gaps for scalable growth.About EthAum Venture PartnersEthAum Venture Partners is a Singapore-based deep tech revenue scaler and venture fund specializing in post-revenue B2B startups. Through its proprietary Zero BS Revenue Scaler program, EthAum guarantees measurable outcomes in customer acquisition, partnerships, and market expansion via its GTM ecosystem and thought leadership initiatives. With a portfolio exceeding 120 startups, EthAum drives sustainable, high-impact growth across AI, healthcare, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.