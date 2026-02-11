BOBA CHiC to Debut Plant-Based Innovations and Award-Winning Functional Beverages at Expo West 2026

BOBA CHiC Unveils Plant-Based "Milky Pop!" and Award-Winning Functional Beverages for Global Retailers.

We are bridging the gap between indulgence and wellness, proving that authentic boba can be both plant-based and functional for the global retail market.” — BOBA CHiC CMO

TAICHUNG CITY, TAIWAN, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BOBA CHiC , the global trendsetter in bubble tea innovation under Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd., today announced its strategic showcase at the Natural Products Expo West (NPEW) 2026. Located at Hall A, Booth 498A, the brand will unveil its latest retail-ready solutions designed to bridge the gap between Asian tea culture and the global demand for clean-label wellness.As the plant-based market evolves, BOBA CHiC is shifting the narrative from indulgence to "functional indulgence." At the center of their exhibit is the Milky Pop! Series, a Gen Z-focused plant-based tea latte that meets the rising demand for dairy-free, low-calorie retail options.Key Innovations for 2026:GABA Black Rice Amazake: An A.A. Taste Award-winning superfood drink. This 100% additive-free beverage utilizes natural fermentation to provide relaxation benefits through GABA, catering to the "stress-relief" consumer segment.Ready-to-Use (RTU) Solutions: To combat the global labor shortage, BOBA CHiC introduces ambient-temperature instant boba and pre-mixed syrups. These solutions allow retailers to deliver consistent, barista-quality beverages with zero specialized training.Clean Label Commitment: All featured products emphasize transparency, sustainability, and the removal of artificial preservatives, aligning with the core values of the Natural Products community."Our mission at Expo West is to prove that bubble tea can be a pillar of the health-conscious lifestyle," said Mindy Jen, Brand Director of BOBA CHiC. "By optimizing our supply chain for retail efficiency and focusing on functional ingredients like black rice, we are helping our global partners capitalize on the next wave of beverage trends."Event Details:Exhibition: Natural Products Expo West 2026 Date: March 4 – March 6, 2026Location: Anaheim Convention Center, CaliforniaBooth: Hall A, Booth 498AAbout BOBA CHiCBOBA CHiC (Empire Eagle Food Co., Ltd.) is a premier beverage solution provider from Taiwan, operating in over 60 countries. Specializing in R&D and global supply chain management, the brand empowers retailers with innovative, high-quality, and easy-to-implement bubble tea and functional drink systems.

