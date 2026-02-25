Hello Japan! TELESIN Arrives at CP+ 2026 to Help Creators 'Capture Sparks'

YOKOHAMA, KANAGAWA-KEN, JAPAN, February 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TELESIN , a global leader in professional action camera and mobile photography accessories, officially commenced its first-ever exhibition in Japan at CP+ 2026 today. This debut marks the brand’s formal entry into the Japanese market, a move aimed at providing Japanese creators with a high-performance imaging ecosystem under the core mission: "Capture Sparks."The "Capture Sparks" philosophy reflects TELESIN’s commitment to empowering creators to seize fleeting moments of inspiration. By showcasing its ecosystem at CP+ for the first time, TELESIN aims to address the various accessory demands of Japanese photographers and videographers, offering professional solutions that prioritize both portability and functional precision.The Showstopper: TELESIN Master Grip for iPhone 17 Pro/MaxThe TELESIN Master Grip is an all-in-one professional shooting system that combines Telesin's groundbreaking graphene cooling with a design feeling like a real camera.By solving the core challenges of overheating&poor stability&battery drain,It allows creators to focus on their vision, not their gear.- Groundbreaking Graphene Cooling System: Revealing the secret of the teaser, this system features a 7600mm² graphene heat sink and a MagSafe-compatible cooling backplate to prevent overheating for smooth, uninterrupted 4K recording.- Ergonomic Professional Grip: Inspired by classic cameras, the grip provides superior stability and comfort for intuitive, one-handed operation during long shoots.- All-Day Power, Uninterrupted Creativity: A built-in 3200mAh battery with wireless charging support eliminates battery anxiety for all-day shoots.- Modular Magnetic Ecosystem: Integrates a Magnetic Fill Light with a rich selection of cinematic filters (UV/CPL/ND/Black Mist). Accessories attach instantly, letting you switch between light and filters in seconds to confidently handle any shooting scene.- Premium, Eco-Friendly Materials: Crafted with non-toxic, durable organic silicone leather for a premium feel that is safe for both users and the environment.Professional Action Camera Accessories- Magnetic Neck Holder Mount for GoPro/DJI/Insta360 —— A hands-free solution for creators who want a natural POV angle.- Floating Selfie Stick Tripod —— A floating grip in water, a tripod on land, all with stable Bluetooth connectivity for effortless shooting.- StreetGrip Kit for Action 6 —— Featuring a sleek, durable cage with expansion ports, magnetic storage, and a fast-swapping design.Innovative Smartphone Photography Accessories- Underwater Diving Phone Case —— Dive up to 60m, perfect for cinematic underwater shots.- the world's first Samsung S26 Ultra Professional Photography Kit ——Delivering a high-end, tactile camera experience for Samsung consumers.Telesin at CP+ 2026 waiting on you to experience on site！- Dates: February 26 – March 01, 2026- Location: Pacifico Yokohama Convention Center, Yokohama, Japan- Booth: 13Spoiler Alert: Telesin shows up at MWCTELESIN has comitted to attend MWC Barcelona (March 2–5). Located at the Fira Gran Via (Booth: HALL5 5H55),TELESIN welcomes media representatives and industry attendees to experience the first live hands-on demonstrations.

