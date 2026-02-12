New Book ‘Death Is Not a Fire Drill’ Urges Americans to Prepare for Medical and End-of-Life Decisions

A Practical Family Planning Guide For Life, Legacy, And Peace of Mind Preparing Today So Your Loved Ones Are Protected Tomorrow

I have sat with families in hospital rooms who wished they had talked sooner. This book is designed to help families have those conversations now, when they can think clearly and act intentionally.” — Gail Williams

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATLANTA, GA — Death Is Not a Fire Drill, a new book by healthcare leader and television host Gail Williams, calls attention to the widespread lack of end-of-life and estate preparedness among American families and offers a practical framework for documenting medical wishes, financial information, and legacy decisions before an emergency occurs.

Williams, a longtime Director of Palliative Care, has spent decades helping patients and families navigate serious illness and end-of-life decisions in healthcare settings across the United States. Drawing from that experience, the book addresses the real-world consequences families face when personal wishes are undocumented or unclear.

According to widely cited national estimates:

• Only about 24% of Americans have a will, leaving most adults without legal instructions for asset distribution.

• Nearly 70% die without a comprehensive estate plan, resulting in decisions governed by state law rather than personal choice.

• Roughly 60% lack healthcare directives or durable powers of attorney, complicating medical decision-making during emergencies.

“Families are often left to guess in moments when clarity matters most,” Williams said. “This book is about giving them direction — and peace — before they need it.”

Planning Gaps Create Financial and Emotional Strain:

Without proper preparation, families may face extended probate proceedings, delayed access to funds, and increased legal costs. Probate cases can take 18 to 24 months or longer to resolve, and court and legal expenses may significantly reduce estate value. Even when a will exists, the absence of supporting documents — such as medical directives, account inventories, and powers of attorney — can create delays and disputes.

Williams emphasizes that preparedness is not limited to legal compliance but includes communication and organization.

Beyond Traditional Estate Planning:

Unlike many estate-planning guides that focus primarily on legal documents, Death Is Not a Fire Drill integrates practical tools with personal reflection. In addition to covering foundational planning elements commonly found in similar books — including wills, healthcare directives, and powers of attorney — it provides:

• Step-by-step guidance for organizing personal, medical, and financial information

• Prompts designed to encourage family conversations about values and wishes

• Tools for tracking digital assets, key contacts, and ongoing updates as circumstances change

Williams’ approach reflects both clinical experience and community education. In addition to her healthcare work, she serves as a television host in Atlanta on WATC-TV 57, where she regularly addresses topics related to caregiving, preparedness, and family well-being for a broad audience.

Resource for Professionals and Community Organizations:

The book is also intended for use by professionals who work closely with families during major life transitions, including real estate agents, financial advisors, faith leaders, caregivers, and nonprofit organizations. Williams notes that the book can serve as a conversation starter and educational tool in workshops, client relationships, and community programs.

For all things Gail Williams:

Speaking Engagements, Interviews, and Media Contact: 470-222-4815

To Order Copies of Death Is Not A Fire Drill Visit: https://mystore5834.mysamcart.com/landing-page

Author Of Death Is Not A Fire Drill Gail Williams

