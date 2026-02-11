Arcanum Infrastructure Appoints New Chief Financial Officer and Chief Commercial Officer

Arcanum Baytown, TX Site

Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC Appoints Christian Barker as Chief Financial Officer and Pat Geer as Chief Commercial Officer to Lead Next Phase of Growth

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arcanum Infrastructure, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Pat Geer as Chief Commercial Officer, effective January 1, 2026, and Christian Barker as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 21, 2026. The expansion of the Arcanum leadership team reinforces Arcanum’s commitment to growth and innovation, welcoming accomplished leaders with proven track records in commercial execution, strategic planning, and value creation.“Pat and Christian are exceptional additions to Arcanum’s leadership team at an important moment in our growth journey, bringing the commercial leadership and financial discipline needed to scale efficiently,” said Matt Bogun, Arcanum President and CEO. “Their experience will strengthen our ability to deepen customer partnerships, expand organically, evaluate strategic M&A opportunities, and deliver long-term value for our partners.”Pat joins Arcanum from ExxonMobil, where he spent more than 15 years in Chemicals in senior marketing, commercial, business development, and finance roles. In his role as Chief Commercial Officer, Pat will lead Arcanum’s growth agenda beyond its existing businesses, including business development, strategy execution, marketing and branding, and continued enhancement of commercial work processes and capabilities.Christian joins Arcanum from TD Securities, where he spent more than 10 years in Investment Banking as a senior member of the global chemicals and infrastructure practice focused on mergers and acquisitions and capital raising. As Chief Financial Officer, Christian will be responsible for Arcanum’s financial strategy, capital planning, financial reporting, risk management, and investor and lender engagement. He will partner closely with the leadership team and Board to support disciplined capital allocation and scalable financial processes as Arcanum enters its next phase of growth.“The expansion of the Arcanum leadership team positions Arcanum to accelerate growth within the downstream fuels and chemicals industry on behalf of our strategic partners,” said Kevin Clement, Chair of Arcanum’s Board of Managers. “Pat and Christian’s unique backgrounds are a perfect complement to the existing leadership team and will be instrumental in guiding Arcanum into its next era.”About Arcanum Infrastructure, LLCArcanum Infrastructure builds and operates custom petrochemical production assets that provide a dependable, industrial-scale supply of essential raw materials. We give customers secure access to manufacturing capacity without requiring their own capital investment to be deployed. Our long-term offtake agreements and transparent, equation-based pricing reduce supply-chain risk, improve planning reliability, and deliver predictable margins. Our mission is simple: bring Infrastructure style reliability, safety, transparency, and alignment to the downstream fuels and chemicals industry.As a Responsible Care certified business, Arcanum strives to meet and exceed all industry safety and performance standards. Our goal is to meet not only our customers’ needs but to align with them as a strategic partner for growth.Arcanum is jointly owned by Partners Group, one of the largest firms in the global private markets industry acting on behalf of its clients, and a large Canadian pension plan whose investment is managed by FIC, an investment firm with a focus on critical infrastructure assets.

