FUSE Marketing Agency Partners with Solid Earth to Deliver Targeted Advertising Solutions Across MLS Networks

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solid Earth (a Tribus Group Company) today announced a strategic partnership with FUSE (Finesse Unique Sports & Entertainment), a leading marketing agency specializing in sponsorship and marketing technology nationwide. Through the partnership, FUSE will serve as an advertising sales partner, connecting brands with highly targeted, trusted audiences across the MLS platforms supported by Solid Earth.

Solid Earth works in partnership with Multiple Listing Services and Realtor associations to deliver secure, modern digital experiences for real estate professionals and consumers. By partnering with FUSE, Solid Earth is expanding its ability to responsibly introduce advertisers that align with MLS standards and values.

“MLS platforms represent some of the most trusted and frequently used environments in real estate,” said David Murphey, Chief Strategy & Partnerships Officer at FUSE. “Our role is to bring relevant, high-quality advertisers into those environments in a way that respects the MLS, protects the user experience, and delivers real value to both advertisers and Realtor members. Solid Earth has built a Best-In-Class infrastructure for MLS properties, and this partnership allows us to thoughtfully scale marketing opportunities for brands across that network.”

The collaboration will focus on introducing advertisers that serve the real estate ecosystem, including technology platforms, financial services, insurance, and professional service providers, while maintaining strict controls around exclusivity, category limits, and MLS-specific guidelines.

“Everything we build starts with our responsibility to MLSs and the professionals they serve,” said Eric Stegemann, CEO of Solid Earth. “Partnering with FUSE allows us to scale advertiser relationships in a way that’saligned with the long-term interests of our MLS partners while creating sustainable revenue without compromising the integrity of the platform.”

The partnership reflects a shared philosophy between FUSE and Solid Earth: that MLS platforms are not traditional consumer media, but professional environments where credibility, relevance, and values matter.

About FUSE Agency

FUSE (Finesse Unique Sports & Entertainment) is a media and partnerships agency specializing in high-trust, high-impact advertising environments across sports, entertainment, and professional platforms. FUSE works with brands and platform partners to create scalable, category-safe advertising programs that prioritize long-term value over short-term impressions.

About Solid Earth

Solid Earth is a technology partner building future-ready, interoperable tools that enhance security, compliance, and efficiency across the real estate ecosystem. Trusted by more than 425,000 users, Solid Earth delivers secure, centralized access management and a frictionless Single Sign-On (SSO) experience through its core products: the Identity Provider (IDP) and Agent Dashboard for Multiple Listing Services (MLS) and their technology vendors.

With partnerships spanning from Miami REALTORS®, Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED), BeachesMLS, Regional Multiple Listing Service (RMLS), SanFrancisco Association of REALTORS® and LERA MLS, Solid Earth supports organizations from coast to coast, helping real estate professionals and MLSs streamline daily workflows while strengthening identity and data security at the enterprise level.

