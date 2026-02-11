Moving Walls Partners with Canopy Ads to Enable Audience Measurement Across Large-Scale Taxi Media Networks

Canopy ads powering taxi top screens in the UK Moving Walls provides audience intelligence and measurement capabilities to Canopy’s mobile OOH network

JOHANNESBURG, SINGAPORE, SOUTH AFRICA, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moving Walls , the world’s leading connected media platform powering over a million screens globally, today announced a strategic partnership with Canopy Ads , an AI-powered Out-of-Home (OOH) media owner, to implement advanced audience measurement across a growing fleet of taxi top digital screens.The partnership will begin with an immediate pilot in Johannesburg, launching with 70 taxi-mounted digital screens and scaling to approximately 1,000 screens across South Africa over the coming months. The rollout is expected to expand further to around 3,000 screens within the next year, as Canopy accelerates its international growth across Africa and the Middle East through partnerships with ride-hailing and mobility platforms, including Uber and Careem.Under the partnership, Moving Walls will provide its audience intelligence and measurement capabilities to Canopy’s mobile OOH network, enabling advertisers to better understand reach, attention, and audience demographics. The collaboration combines Canopy’s smart, vehicle-based displays with Moving Walls’ proven expertise in connected media and real-world audience measurement.“This partnership with Canopy Ads reflects the growing demand for measurable, data-driven real world media,” said Mehul Mandalia , co-founder and head of platforms at Moving Walls Group. “By bringing robust audience measurement to such a dynamic network of screens, we are helping advertisers unlock greater transparency, accountability, and performance, especially in fast-growing urban markets.”Canopy Ads operates an AI-powered platform designed to democratise outdoor advertising by making it accessible and affordable for small and medium-sized businesses. Its mobile screens deliver dynamic content triggered by location, time of day, and contextual signals such as weather, while generating anonymised insights that support sectors ranging from retail and finance to urban planning.“The future of Out-of-Home is not about who has the most billboards, it is about who creates the most value. Our partnership with Moving Walls is a commitment to that future: one where we democratise access for clients, energise communities, and expand opportunity for drivers. Together with Moving Walls, we are helping shape a stronger, fairer OoH ecosystem for everyone,” said Remi Mohamed, founder of Canopy Ads. “Audience measurement is critical to the credibility and growth of mobile OOH. With Moving Walls’ technology, we can offer advertisers and cities a deeper understanding of how people move, engage, and respond in the real world at scale.”As both companies continue to expand internationally, the partnership underscores a shared ambition to modernise Out-of-Home advertising, create new opportunities for smaller advertisers, and deliver smarter, more accountable media in urban environments worldwide.

