AKFA Plast Showcases Advanced PVC Profile Solutions at Baghdad International Fair

AKFA Plast plant

TASHKENT, TASHKENT, UZBEKISTAN, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AKFA Plast, the largest PVC profile manufacturer in Central Asia, is showcasing its advanced PVC profile systems at the Baghdad International Fair, held from February 1 to 7 in Baghdad, Iraq.At the exhibition, AKFA Plast presents a portfolio of PVC profile solutions for window and door systems developed specifically for markets with high temperatures and intense solar exposure. The showcased products are engineered to deliver stable thermal performance, long service life, and consistent quality under demanding climatic conditions typical for the Middle East.The company’s stand features profile systems designed for residential, commercial, and large-scale development projects. The presented solutions emphasize energy efficiency, structural reliability, and scalability, meeting the requirements of developers and manufacturers operating in high-volume construction environments.Participation in the Baghdad International Fair forms part of AKFA Plast’s export development strategy, aimed at strengthening cooperation with partners across the Middle East and Gulf region. The exhibition serves as a platform for direct engagement with distributors, developers, and project stakeholders, as well as discussions on long-term supply and localization opportunities.About AKFA PlastAKFA Plast is the largest PVC profile manufacturing plant in Central Asia and a key industrial division of the AKFA Group . Founded in 2007, the company operates a large-scale production facility with a total manufacturing area of 105,000 square meters and an annual capacity of 70,000 tons.The plant employs over 700 specialists and produces a wide range of PVC profile systems for window and door applications, supplying both domestic and international markets. AKFA Plast’s industrial infrastructure enables stable large-volume output while maintaining consistent product geometry and performance.An integrated in-house laboratory supports full-cycle quality control, covering raw materials and finished products. All systems are tested for mechanical strength, thermal stability, UV resistance, dimensional accuracy, and long-term durability to ensure compliance with international performance standards.With its industrial scale, production capacity, and export-oriented approach, AKFA Plast positions itself as a reliable manufacturing partner for construction markets in the Middle East and Gulf region.

