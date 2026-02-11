Biomass, Carbon Removal and Data Centres Converge at DeCarbon Copenhagen 2026

Biomass, Carbon Removal and Digital Infrastructure Converge in Copenhagen Europe’s Decarbonisation Path in Focus at DeCarbon Copenhagen 20

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DeCarbon Copenhagen 2026 will take place from 24 to 26 February in Copenhagen, bringing together Europe’s biomass, carbon markets and digital infrastructure communities at a pivotal moment for the region’s energy transition. The event incorporates the 9th Biomass Trade & Power Europe conference and CarbonSmart Digital Futures, creating a shared platform for dialogue across interconnected decarbonisation pathways.Europe’s climate and energy landscape is undergoing rapid change. Policy frameworks are tightening, subsidy regimes are evolving, and energy demand from digital infrastructure continues to grow. DeCarbon Copenhagen 2026 responds to these shifts by examining how biomass markets, carbon removal solutions and low-carbon power systems can scale together.The programme opens with Biomass Trade & Power Europe, focusing on biomass supply chains, trade flows and demand outlooks across the continent. Sessions address Europe’s decarbonisation crossroads, the outlook for EU biomass markets to 2030, and the regulatory pressures facing utilities and district heating operators. Panels also explore global wood pellet and wood chip markets, logistics and port infrastructure, and Asia’s role in shaping international biomass trade.Industrial decarbonisation is another core theme. Discussions examine the role of biomass and biocarbon in sectors such as steel and cement , alongside the economic and logistical challenges of deployment. Dedicated sessions cover bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS), including policy support, methodology development, and real-world project progress across Europe.From 25 February, CarbonSmart Digital Futures shifts the focus to the growing intersection of energy systems and digital infrastructure. The agenda addresses the rapid expansion of data centres in Europe and the resulting challenges for power supply, grid integration and carbon compliance. Topics include low-carbon electricity sourcing, energy storage, bioenergy integration and the role of natural gas with carbon capture.Carbon markets and carbon removal are central throughout the conference. Panels examine the convergence of EU biomass and carbon markets, pathways to negative emissions, and the integration of carbon removal into compliance and voluntary frameworks. Further discussions focus on carbon markets and MRV, including digital MRV systems, registry interoperability, credit integrity and corporate procurement needs.CarbonSmart Digital Futures also highlights public-private collaboration and regional energy cooperation, including Nordic and Baltic energy hubs. Sessions examine financing mechanisms such as contracts for difference and blended finance, as well as the scaling of carbon removal technologies including biochar, direct air capture and mineralisation.The programme features panel discussions, fireside chats and buyer-focused sessions designed to encourage practical exchange between energy producers, traders, technology providers and large energy users. Networking lunches, coffee breaks and evening receptions are integrated across the three days to support cross-sector engagement.With Copenhagen recognised as a hub for low-carbon energy systems, sustainable data centres and carbon removal initiatives, DeCarbon Copenhagen 2026 reflects the city’s role in Europe’s net-zero transition. By bringing together biomass markets, carbon removal and digital infrastructure, the event provides a structured forum for collaboration as Europe advances toward long-term climate and energy goals.Event InformationEvent: DeCarbon Copenhagen 2026Dates: 24–26 February 2026Location: Copenhagen, DenmarkWebsite: https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=260203&pu=312092 Contact:Centre for Management Technology (CMT)9th Biomass Trade & Power EuropeEmail: hafizah@cmtsp.com.sg | Tel: +65 6817 5744CarbonSmart Digital Futuresgrace@cmtsp.com.sg| Tel +65 6346 9147

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.