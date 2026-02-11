Law Firm Announces Recovery Options for Investors Affected by Marat Likhtenstein Arrest

Marc D. Fitapelli

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MDF Law, a securities and investor-protection law firm with offices in New York and California, announced today that it is actively reviewing potential recovery claims on behalf of investors who may have suffered financial losses in connection with the recent arrest and regulatory proceedings involving former financial advisor Marat Likhtenstein Likhtenstein, formerly based in Brooklyn, New York, has been named in multiple civil and criminal actions. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ( SEC ) filed a civil enforcement action alleging that he raised more than $4.1 million through the sale of self-issued promissory notes that were purportedly backed by business ventures and real estate collateral. According to the SEC, these representations were materially false or misleading. The complaint further alleges that investor funds were diverted to pay earlier investors and for personal expenses, conduct described as consistent with a Ponzi-style scheme.In a parallel criminal proceeding, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office indicted Marat Likhtenstein on charges including grand larceny, scheme to defraud, and violations of New York’s General Business Law. Prosecutors allege that he obtained more than $1.2 million from at least ten investors through misrepresentations concerning investment opportunities and promised rates of return.While criminal prosecutions and SEC enforcement actions are designed to address regulatory violations, they do not automatically compensate investors for financial losses. In many cases, recovery may require a separate legal action through FINRA arbitration or civil litigation. FINRA arbitration is often the primary forum for resolving disputes between investors and brokerage firms, and it can provide a structured path toward monetary recovery.MDF Law is offering free and confidential consultations to individuals who invested in promissory notes, private placements, or other investment products connected to Marat Likhtenstein or related entities. Time limits may apply to certain investor claims, including statutes of limitation and FINRA eligibility rules.MDF Law is a plaintiff-focused securities law firm representing investors nationwide in matters involving securities fraud, financial advisor misconduct, FINRA arbitration, and complex investor protection disputes. The firm’s attorneys have experience pursuing claims against broker-dealers, registered representatives, and financial institutions in arbitration and court proceedings. MDF Law is committed to accountability, regulatory compliance, and the financial recovery of harmed investors.Investors who believe they may have suffered losses in connection with Marat Likhtenstein or related investment activities are encouraged to contact MDF Law for a free and confidential consultation. MDF Law represents investors on a contingency fee basis, meaning there is no upfront cost and no legal fee unless a recovery is obtained. The firm will evaluate your potential FINRA arbitration or civil claims at no charge and explain your legal options clearly and confidentially. To speak with a securities fraud and FINRA arbitration attorney, contact MDF Law today at (800) 767-8040 or visit www.mdf-law.com to request a case review.Time limits may apply to certain investor claims, so prompt action is encouraged.MDF Law is a law firm with offices in New York and California. MDF Law represents victims nationwide in cryptocurrency fraud, data breach litigation, and investment disputes.ATTORNEY ADVERTISINGPrior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.MDF Law PLLCPhone number: 800-767-8040New York City Office: 28 Liberty Street, 30th Floor, New York, NY 10005California Office: 1902 Wright Place, Suite 200, Carlsbad, CA 92008

