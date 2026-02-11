LoopNet Launches One of the First Public Global Galleries Mapping Real-World Recycled Plastic Products at Scale

Global Distribution of Showcased Collections by Country of Origin (by % of showcased collections) Regional Product Focus: Fashion vs. Diversified Sectors Share of Post-Consumer vs. Pre-consumer Waste in Recycling

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM, February 11, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LoopNet today announced the public launch of its Circular Showcase, one of the first openly accessible global galleries dedicated to mapping real-world products made from recycled and upcycled plastic. The platform currently curates 200+ product collections (approximately 1600+ recycled products) from Asia and other regions, offering a rare, visual evidence base of what plastic waste becomes after it leaves the bin.While much of the global conversation around plastic focuses on pollution, collection rates, and recycling targets, far less attention has been paid to the endpoint: how recycled plastic actually re-enters the economy as usable products. LoopNet’s Circular Showcase aims to close this visibility gap.“Circular economy discussions often stop at recycling,” said Quyen Nguyen, Founder of LoopNet. “But systems don’t scale on intentions alone. They scale when people can see, compare, and trust real material pathways. The Circular Showcase exists to make those pathways visible.”From Inspiration to EvidenceUnlike design moodboards, e-commerce platforms, or isolated case studies, the Circular Showcase functions as a reference layer connecting plastic waste streams to finished products across categories, including household goods, fashion, accessories, construction materials, and everyday consumer items.Preliminary internal analysis of the current collections indicates that:- 45.5% of showcased products originate from post-consumer plastic waste, such as packaging, fishing gear, or marine debris- 44.6% of showcased products use non-mechanical pathways, including upcycling, textile recycling, and reuse, while 28.4% focus on sustainable products and lifestyle solutions that substitute plastics or encourage lower-impact consumption.+ Sustainable products/ lifestyle: Lower-impact products or habits (less waste/emissions).+ Mechanical recycling: Shred/melt/remold waste into new plastic.+ Upcycling: Turn waste into new products without re-melting.+ Textile recycling: Turning waste into fiber/yarn to make new fabric products.+ Reuse: Use again as-is (clean/repair/refill).- Collections span 58 countries, with strong representation from Europe (45.1%) and Southeast Asia (18.6%)- Product categories are led by Fashion & accessories at 52.9%, followed by Home & Household goods at 23.0%, and Construction or functional materials at 8.8%While Southeast Asia accounts for a high overall volume of products, its output is heavily concentrated in Fashion & Accessories and Home & Household goods, which together represent nearly 90% of the region’s offerings. In contrast, North America and Europe show substantially greater sectoral diversity, with innovations spanning Construction Materials as well as niche categories such as Toys, Pet Products, and Packaging & Electronics.These patterns highlight a growing but fragmented reality: viable recycled plastic products already exist at scale, yet remain poorly documented across systems.Built as Infrastructure, Not a MarketplaceLoopNet emphasises that the Circular Showcase is not a sales platform and does not promote individual products. Instead, it is designed as shared infrastructure for multiple stakeholders:- Brands and manufacturers exploring recycled material use cases- Recyclers and aggregators seeking downstream applications- Educators and community platforms are translating circularity for the public- Policymakers and development partners assessing market readiness beyond pilotsBy keeping the gallery public and non-commercial, LoopNet aims to support more grounded, data-informed conversations around plastic circularity.Looking AheadThe Circular Showcase will continue to expand, with upcoming work focused on deeper material tagging, regional insights, and integration with LoopNet’s broader material intelligence tools. Over time, the platform is expected to evolve from a visual reference into a decision-support layer linking products, materials, and recovery pathways.“We don’t believe circularity needs louder promises,” Quyen Nguyen added, “It needs clearer maps.”The Circular Showcase is publicly accessible at: https://loopnet.asia/en/gallery About LoopNetLoopNet is a digital infrastructure platform focused on improving decision-making across the plastics value chain. By structuring how material data is shared and routed, LoopNet helps connect recyclers, manufacturers, brands, and ecosystem partners through clearer, more transparent circular workflows.Media Contact:quyen.nguyen@loopnet.asia

